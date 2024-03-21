Student from The English College wins the ISP Art Scholarship for the 2024-25 academic year at DIFC Art Nights

Dubai, UAE: International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced that it will offer up to 100 scholarships across its nine schools in the Middle East. The scholarships will be awarded across a variety of academic and non-academic disciplines to both existing and new students for the 2024-25 academic year.

“We are excited to offer these scholarship opportunities to students across the UAE and Qatar. At ISP, we champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. We ignite our students’ curiosity and grow their self-confidence, empowering them to become the next generation of changemakers. These scholarships not only support our approach to learning but also allow us to celebrate the talents of so many students,” said Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP – Middle East.

The first scholarship recipient was identified last week as part of an Art competition held in partnership with Dynowish Foundation and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Jud Muhammad, a Year 4 student at The English College received the ISP Art scholarship, covering 50% of her tuition fee for next year, after her artwork received the greatest number of votes from the community.

Congratulating the winner, Galvin said, “Jud’s win is an inspiration for all our students, and we look forward to rewarding the achievements and excellence of many more students through these scholarships in the coming weeks,”

Three other students; Benjamin Hoyland from The Aquila School, Sarah Elsaleh from Nibras International School, and Sally Ghanim from Star International School, Mirdif were recognised as additional winners of the art competition.

Scholarship categories across ISP schools will recognise students who excel in areas like Academic Excellence, Sport, Performing Arts, STEAM, IB and Public Speaking. The scholarship amounts also vary from 50% to 100% coverage of school tuition fees. More information about criteria and eligibility can be found on respective school websites or by contacting the school admissions teams.

ISP Schools in the Middle East are The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School Al Twar, Star International School Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, and The Hamilton International School and Park House English School in Qatar.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

ISP. Where confidence grows.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Janine Alamir

janine.alamir@bcw-global.com​​​​​