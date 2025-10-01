Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As momentum builds ahead of the inaugural $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award, to be presented at ADIPEC 2025, the organizers have announced a distinguished line-up of international judges tasked with selecting the winner.



Presented by Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the leading pre-hospital emergency care provider in the Middle East, and Burjeel Holdings (ADX: Burjeel), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider, and supported by Prometheus Medical International – the UK-based defence medicine training company, the award is open for submissions till today (Sept 30).



Organizations across the global Energy sector have been invited to apply for the award. The announcement of the independent jury underscores the award’s commitment to transparency, credibility, and global relevance in recognizing excellence in workforce wellbeing across the Energy sector.



The panel of judges brings together a unique blend of expertise spanning employee wellbeing, strategic leadership, elite performance and global insight, is chaired by Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice-President of ADNOC. Dr Al Neyadi, a visionary healthcare leader, leads ADNOC’s integrated health and wellbeing strategy and spearheads groundbreaking employee wellbeing programs and quality-of-life initiatives setting new benchmarks in the Energy Sector.



The panel is co-chaired by Dr Richard Heron, former Vice President of Health and Chief Medical Officer at BP. Dr Heron’s leadership in shaping health strategies for one of the world’s largest energy companies, alongside his advisory roles on international boards, positions him as a leading voice in workplace wellbeing.



The jury panel includes:



Diana Han, the Chief Health and Wellbeing Officer of Unilever, brings a strong record of strategic leadership, clinical excellence and operational successes across the healthcare ecosystem and its many adjacencies.

John Defterios, an award-winning journalist and economic analyst with over 30 years of experience covering global energy markets and emerging economies, bringing a sharp lens on impact and innovation.

Dr Vinay Menon, a globally respected Head of Wellness and Strategist, whose work with elite athletes including Chelsea FC and the Belgium National Football team at FIFA 2022 has redefined performance through holistic wellbeing. He now focuses on advancing wellness strategy and policy frameworks that integrate predictive health, data-driven performance, and holistic wellbeing across sport, healthcare, and corporate sectors.

The $1 million Human Energy Award is open to organizations of all sizes, with a focus on SMEs, seeking innovative, measurable solutions that enhance the physical and mental health of energy workers worldwide.



“The Human Energy Awards reflect our unwavering belief that people are the most valuable assets. By assembling a jury of global experts with deep credibility across health, performance, and policy, we are ensuring that this award is not just symbolic, but transformative. We want to spotlight organizations that are not only innovating in wellbeing but are embedding it into their culture, operations, and leadership. This is about setting a new global standard for how we care for those who power the world,” said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.



Aligned with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, the Human Energy Awards underscore the UAE’s commitment to pioneering global standards in health, innovation, and workforce wellbeing. For more information about application dates and participation details, visit Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award.



