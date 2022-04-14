Dubai-UAE: The International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, today announced that it is the latest retailer under Dubai Road and Transport Authority’s (RTA) merchant list to accept NOL card payments from customers.

Starting 1 March 2022, Gold, Silver and Blue NOL cardholders can visit IGI’s Headquarters in Almas Tower to utilize a slew of services including diamond and gemstone certification. Offering an alternative option to cash and credit cards, customers can conveniently pay using their metro cards at the checkout counter--enabling them to go 100% cashless.

This move demonstrates IGI’s commitment to adopt digital innovation and build on its customer-centric focus centered around providing greater convenience, dependable, never-out-of-value solutions to clients.

Speaking about the announcement, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director, IGI, Middle East, said: “In our quest to deliver outstanding experiences to our customers, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to offer convenience to our customers. The new NOL card payment service is another addition that enhances IGI’s ecosystem as we continue our work to enrich the overall experience for consumers. Every month, millions of commuters not just use their NOL card to ride the Dubai Metro but they use it at several retailers, and we are proud to be one of them.”

For more information on IGI’s products and services, please visit https://www.igi.org/

About IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) operates 18 laboratory locations around the world grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones – and 14 schools of gemology graduating thousands of new jewelry professionals annually. For over 45 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including independent diamond grading reports, colored stone reports, identification and appraisal reports, diamond authentication and attestation of origin, laser inscription services, as well as the issuing of the traditional jewelry identification report. Regardless of location or marketplace, an authentic IGI Laboratory Report is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world.