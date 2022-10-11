Montreal, CANADA: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with the support of its Member States around the world, has endorsed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Harmonizing Air Travel (HAT) policy framework at the 41st General Assembly in Montreal. The Assembly requested ICAO’s Council “to prioritize the development of such a framework”, in line with support from the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, and other countries including Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica and Spain.

The HAT policy will significantly improve the global aviation sector’s resilience by enabling passengers to easily understand and navigate future health requirements in different nations through a universally recognized health requirement framework that simplifies the air passenger journey and experience.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Dualij, President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), said: “The policy exemplifies Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing aviation leadership and our willingness to work with operators and multilateral bodies everywhere to drive innovation and progress. The policy also presents a real opportunity to ensure the global aviation industry becomes more resilient, which will not only benefit the sector but also passengers across the globe.

“This policy is the solution the aviation industry requires,” he said. “It will restore vital passenger confidence, while at the same time enabling businesses throughout the industry to have the clarity needed to make crucial commercial decisions.”

“This milestone advances the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s vision for the Kingdom to lead in the Middle East, including through global and policy thought leadership. The sector transformation of approximately $100 billion will extend the Kingdom’s connectivity to 250 destinations, treble annual passenger traffic to 330 million and increase annual cargo volumes to 4.5 million tons, in line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.”

First launched in May 2022 during the Kingdom’s inaugural Future Aviation Forum, the HAT policy has been designed in cooperation with ICAO and will create a harmonized international reporting mechanism for health crises using purpose-built digital communications tools, world-class governance and coordination processes.

Through the policy, airlines will have access to clear and accurate information from passengers and the latest requirements from health authorities at destination countries, ensuring greater safety for airline staff at airports and onboard aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s participation at the 41st ICAO General Assembly featured several milestones, including the Kingdom being elected to the ICAO Council for 2023-25. The HAT policy framework will now be considered for further development and implementation as part of the ICAO Council work programme.