Riyadh – Intelmatix, a leading deep-tech artificial intelligence company headquartered in Riyadh, with offices in London and Boston, has announced the launch of its "AI Academy," a pioneering AI training program. The academy aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive and strategic understanding of AI and how to successfully integrate it into business operations, aligning with the increasing governmental and corporate focus on AI skill development. Intelmatix’s AI Academy was launched during LEAP 2025, a leading technology conference held from February 9-12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Building on Intelmatix’s leadership in AI, the academy introduces the first-of-its-kind education and training initiative in the region. It simplifies and clarifies AI concepts and applications, making them accessible to non-specialists. The curriculum is specifically designed to equip enterprises with the knowledge and skills to successfully implement and integrate AI to enhance operational efficiency and increase revenue.

According to the World Economic Forum, by 2027, around 50% of the workforce will need AI skills to keep pace with organizational knowledge transformations, while global AI spending is projected to reach $300 billion by 2026. However, multiple studies indicate that over 80% of AI projects fail due to a lack of knowledge and expertise within organizations. Many business leaders struggle to accurately identify the problems AI can solve, leading to misalignment and ineffective implementation, highlighting the urgent need for companies to invest in AI training.

The AI Academy offers a comprehensive curriculum tailored to market needs, focusing on the strategic applications of AI within business operations. It equips organizations with the necessary knowledge to plan, build, and scale AI applications effectively. The curriculum includes hands-on training, expert-led courses, and real-world applications, providing participants with a deep understanding of AI and how to adopt it successfully for transformative impact within their organizations. The academy offers in-person and online courses for both public and private sector organizations.

Dr. Anas Alfaris, CEO of Intelmatix, stated: "AI is reshaping the future of organizations in both the public and private sectors. At Intelmatix, we are committed to equipping these organizations with the skills necessary to manage digital transformation and AI adoption. The first step is for non-specialists to understand AI’s impact on their business, which will help them embrace and implement it effectively."

He emphasized that the academy aims to empower organizations to leverage AI for growth, efficiency, and innovation. Intelmatix has extensive experience in AI training, having worked with major governmental and private sector entities in Saudi Arabia.

Intelmatix is a leading deep-tech artificial intelligence company, headquartered in Riyadh, with offices in London and Boston.

