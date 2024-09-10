The company aims to presents its latest innovation demo powered by collaboration with industry leaders

UAE: Intellias, a leading software engineering partner to mobility and transportation companies, is poised to showcase its expertise in eMobility, fleet management, transport operations and connected mobility by presenting the ‘Smart Charging Portable Kit’ at ITS World Congress 2024 in Dubai from September 16-20, at the booth H6-H6.

Through its exhibit, the company seeks to offer visitors a first-hand experience of its comprehensive solution accelerator designed to address the most pressing challenges in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, showcasing its expertise in software engineering and integration at any level of complexity

The UAE EV charging infrastructure market size is valued at around USD 360.37 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.28 per cent between 2024 and 2030. This substantial market growth can be attributed to the increased investments by the UAE government to deploy charging infrastructure across the nation and foster EV adoption to accelerate the transition towards sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. Intellias’ effort to showcase its innovative charging solution in the UAE comes in alignment with the country’s vision.

The Smart Charging Portable Kit is an all-in-one solution accelerator designed to address key challenges such as interoperability, standardization, and scalability in the rapidly evolving EV charging landscape. Built on open-source platforms such as LF Energy Everest, and leveraging open protocols such as the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI). Intellias demo enables seamless integration and communication across diverse EV charging networks. Through the kit, the company aims to bridge gaps in the rapidly evolving ecosystem by enhancing interoperability and standardization, crucial for a scalable and sustainable EV infrastructure.

Furthermore, the kit addresses critical pain points for EV drivers, including fragmented payment systems and a lack of reliable information on station availability, wait times and pricing. By simplifying payment integration and providing comprehensive data, our services enhance the overall charging experience for clients, further boosting the reliability of EV charging infrastructure and encouraging broader adoption among drivers, fleets and mobility service providers.

Michaela Paul, Head of Transportation at Intellias, said: “Through our participation and product showcase at the ITS World Congress 2024, we seek to highlight our potential in innovating the eMobility sector with robust solutions and provide a hands-on experience with our accelerators. Our Smart Charging Portable Kit is designed to expedite the development process and enable the rapid deployment of next-generation EV charging solutions. We look forward to sharing our vision and expertise with attendees from the Middle East and across the globe.”

The Smart Charging Portable Kit is the result of Intellias’ extensive experience and collaboration with global clients. It provides charging point operators, eMobility solution providers and EV fleet owners with precise management tools for charging sessions, seamless integration with charging stations and optimised route planning for fleets. The cutting-edge kit is a testament to Intellias’ commitment to driving innovation in the mobility ecosystem and supporting global players in navigating the challenges of a connected and sustainable future.

The premier event for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), ITS World Congress 2024 is scheduled to be held in Dubai, from September 16 to 20, 2024. The event, organised by ERTICO and hosted by RTA, is expected to convene professionals from mobility, technology and policy sectors to explore trends in smart mobility. During the event, attendees can visit Intellias at booth H6-H6 for a firsthand experience of the Smart Charging Portable Kit and discuss the future of mobility and evolving transportation landscape with industry experts.

For more information, visit 30th ITS World Congress - Intellias.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with 22 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading Transportation companies, OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers, including DKV, HERE Technologies, Elmos, EVA Global, BlaBlaCar, TomTom, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias answers transportation challenges with deep expertise in eMobility, fleet management, transport operations, and connected mobility proven by the highest industry certifications and strong partnerships (Linux Foundation, LF Energy, Covesa, AWS, Navigation Data Standard, Microsoft, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 9001. Recognized by global awards, Intellias contributes to the future of software solutions worldwide.

www.intellias.com

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com