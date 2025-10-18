Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, the leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, returns to GITEX Global 2025 for the 12th consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to “Unlock Next” and drive digital transformation across markets.

As part of this year’s showcase, Redington and Intel have come together to present a first-of-its-kind Mini Intel Museum Experience at the Redington booth – offering visitors a captivating look at the milestones that have shaped modern computing and the future that lies ahead.

A Journey Through Computing History and Beyond

The Mini Intel Museum Experience is designed as an immersive exhibit that traces the evolution of computing from the 1980s to the AI era. Visitors are invited to explore how Intel Inside has been the constant thread through decades of innovation – from personal computing, to mobile, to artificial intelligence.

The exhibit features landmark devices such as the 1982 Zenith H120 PC, the 1995 NEC Versa Laptop, and the 2025 HP Elitebook 8 Ultra G1i powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors with integrated NPUs, showcasing how Intel technology has powered every major shift in modern computing.

Interactive QR codes allow visitors to access additional content and supporting videos in a virtual museum-style setup, bringing technology’s story to life. The experience also looks ahead to Intel’s next breakthrough: 18A process technology, representing the company’s revolutionary new approach to semiconductor manufacturing – one that will enable faster, more efficient, and more intelligent computing to power the region’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Pod-by-Pod: The Story of Innovation

Pod 1: Where Computing Became Personal (1982)

When personal computing was still a dream for most, Intel was already inside – powering pioneers like the Heathkit/Zenith H-120 PC. This era marked the foundation of trust and innovation that would define Intel for decades to come.

Pod 2: Computing Goes Mobile (1995)

The NEC Versa laptop represents the dawn of portable computing. As businesses in the Middle East transformed, Intel and Redington’s collaboration brought mobility and performance to the region’s enterprises – the beginning of a partnership that continues to deepen today.

Pod 3: AI-Powered Today (2025)

The HP Elitebook 8 Ultra G1, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, embodies the democratisation of AI. Today’s AI PCs make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone – putting intelligent performance in the hands of students, professionals, and creators alike.

Pod 4: The Future Is Being Built Now (18A Process Node)

Intel’s forthcoming 18A process technology represents a revolutionary leap in semiconductor design and manufacturing. It’s the silicon foundation for the future – supporting the region’s digital transformation and aligning with Vision 2030 goals.

Intel and Redington: A Partnership Built on Innovation

“Intel and Redington have shared a decades-long partnership rooted in a common vision: enabling greater access to transformative technology across the Middle East and Africa,” said Shadi Shidvash, EMEA Distribution Sales Director.

“Together, we’ve driven innovation across client, data center, and cloud segments – jointly launching go-to-market initiatives, enabling partner ecosystems, and accelerating customer adoption of AI powered solutions. Our Intel Museum exhibit at the Redington Booth at GITEX pays homage to that shared history, while setting the stage for the AI-driven future we’re building together, including exciting news we have lined up with 18A our biggest process innovation yet.”

“This marks our 12th year at GITEX Global, and every year it reminds us why this region leads with ambition,” said Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington Group.

“We’re proud to collaborate once again with Intel to bring the Mini Intel Museum Experience to life. It perfectly captures our shared legacy of innovation and our forward-looking mission to unlock what’s next – from AI to cloud to the intelligent edge.”

Experience the Future at GITEX Global 2025

Beyond the museum installation, the Redington booth will continue to serve as a hub for innovation, connection, and collaboration – giving vendors, partners, and customers a chance to explore the latest in cloud, AI, cybersecurity, automation, and infrastructure through interactive demos and sessions.

Redington invites visitors, partners, media, and tech enthusiasts to explore the Intel Hub and Mini Intel Museum Experience at Hall 5, Stand A10, during GITEX Global, taking place 13–17 October 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Intel

Intel creates world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on the planet.

We design and manufacture technology that helps people connect, create, and achieve great things – together. Intel is a leading American technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells computer components such as CPUs and semiconductors. Its technology powers everything from personal computing to cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence, with innovations spanning processors, GPUs, and advanced manufacturing technologies including 3D stacking and the upcoming 18A process node.

About Redington

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805) is a leading technology solutions provider empowering businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next,” Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact – helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what’s next in technology.

For more Information Contact Galerie Agency: Felicity@galerietheagency.com