The Nsouli Scholars Programme will provide 50 children at any one time with a fully funded, exceptional secondary education

New initiative is in addition to the existing 2,200 Inspired students already benefiting from scholarships and bursaries

Nsouli Scholars will be extraordinary individuals who lack the means to access exceptional education

GCC – Inspired Education Group, the leading global group of premium schools, is delighted to unveil an exciting initiative that promises to transform lives. The 'Nsouli Scholars Programme’ is an exciting global initiative that at any one time will provide 50 exceptional individuals a full scholarship for the duration of their education at any of Inspired's prestigious schools worldwide. The ambition is that the scholarship will provide hundreds of children with an opportunity to receive exceptional, transformative education. This scholarship pays tribute to Nadim M Nsouli, the visionary founder of Inspired, whose commitment to redefining education has set a new standard for excellence in global education.

The Nsouli Scholars Programme reflects Inspired's dedication to providing world-class education through a holistic, progressive model. Nsouli Scholars will be extraordinary individuals who, without this award, would not be able to access exceptional educational opportunities. This scholarship enables talented individuals to attend any Inspired Education school, including prestigious Boarding schools, for the entirety of their senior school education.

Nadim Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired, said, 'At Inspired, we are building communities, and we're committed to supporting them in extraordinary ways. Already, we support 2,200 students with scholarships and bursaries annually across our 111 schools. The Nsouli Scholars initiative goes beyond anything we've done before, reaching out to an even broader community of exceptional students who would simply not be able to access a premium Inspired education without full financial support. My ambition is that this programme will help provide hundreds of children around the world with a life changing opportunity.”

Together, the Inspired existing scholarship and bursary programmes and the Nsouli Scholars initiative will result in an annual €56 million of community giving by Inspired.

Eligible students for the 'Nsouli Scholars' Full Scholarship must showcase excellence in academic performance and excel in at least one of the other two pillars defining an Inspired education: Sports, and Performing & Creative Arts. Additionally, applicants must be 13 years of age or above, and demonstrate strong personal qualities for future success, including integrity, leadership, ambition, boldness of vision, exceptional drive, and a capacity for hard work.

In honour and recognition of Inspired Founder Nadim M Nsouli's Lebanese heritage, a portion of these prestigious scholarships will be awarded to individuals of Lebanese origin. This gesture underscores Inspired's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, ensuring that deserving individuals from various backgrounds have the opportunity to benefit from this life-changing scholarship.

The Nsouli Scholars is not just an investment in education; it is a commitment to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. Inspired invites qualified candidates to seize this extraordinary opportunity and embark on a transformative journey towards academic excellence and personal growth. For more information on the 'Nsouli Scholars' Full Scholarship and the application process, please contact Knowledge Gate International School or visit: Nsouli Scholars | Inspired Schools (inspirededu.com)

About Knowledge Gate International School

Knowledge Gate International School is part of the Inspired Education Group, the world leading global group of premium schools that educates 85,000 students in 111 of the very best schools in the world, across 6 continents. Inspired’s Three Pillars approach to educational philosophy, equally focused on academic excellence, performing and creative arts and sports, is proven to provide a holistic, world-class education. Over 90% of Inspired graduates go on to their first-choice university, with alumni attending leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London.

For media enquiries, please contact Clotilde Malauzat, Regional Director of Marketing, Acquisition & Experience (clotilde.malauzat@inspirededu.com).