IMP, a leading production company known for producing content that has a significant impact on the Egyptian audience, has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC Group, to launch “Million Pound Menu” for the first time in Egypt and the Middle East, as a unique platform for F&B entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and projects to a select group of investors to finance these projects. The new program will be broadcast exclusively on MBC channels and Shahid platform, in collaboration with Marakez Real Estate Development Company, which is hosting the program’s events at District 5, its latest project in New Cairo.

The program spans 11 episodes, aired weekly and features 33 contestants, including restaurant owners and entrepreneurs, who will compete to showcase their creative ideas and innovative projects before a specialized judging panel and a group of top investors. Winners will secure investment opportunities that support the growth and expansion of their ventures.

The Million Pound Menu program comes in cooperation with a group of leading companies in various fields, including Vodafone, PepsiCo, ALEXBANK, Foodics, Juhayna, BMW, Mobica, and Concrete.

Ahmed Luxor, CEO and Co-Founder of IMP, said, "I am thrilled to be part of this inspiring journey. The 'Million Pound Menu' is more than just a competition; it is a launchpad for a new generation of entrepreneurs who will transform the F&B industry in Egypt. It is an excellent opportunity for anyone dreaming of turning their passion into a successful venture. I anticipate seeing innovative ideas and promising projects to enrich the Egyptian and Arab F&B sector."

Mr. Waleed El-Essawey, Managing Director of MBC Media Solutions (MMS) office in Egypt, expressed his happiness with this partnership, which aims to support entrepreneurs in developing their ideas, stimulating the spirit of innovation, producing programs on MBC channels, and reaching the largest segment of followers because of the wide spread of MBC channels. It also contributes to developing the F&B sector by enhancing the quality of products and services provided in the sector, in addition to expanding networks of strategic partnerships by providing a platform for communication between entrepreneurs, investors and specialists in the field, opening new horizons for expansion and growth in the Egyptian market, and enhancing awareness of the opportunities available in this sector.

Ashraf Maklad, Chief Commercial Officer of MARAKEZ added: “Hosting the Million Pound Menu at District 5 demonstrates MARAKEZ’s commitment to innovation. As a catalyst for creative food concepts, District 5 is already home to many successful restaurants and F&B options that are transforming the dining landscape, and now Million Pound Menu enables culinary dreams to become a reality.”

Notably, IMP previously produced "Shark Tank," a program that successfully discovered creative entrepreneurs with the best business ideas and startups across various fields, seeking opportunities to start their projects or maximize their investments with funding from some of Egypt's strongest investors. The company expects the "Million Pound Menu" to achieve remarkable success and leave a lasting impact on developing Egypt's restaurant industry.

