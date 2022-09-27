The new portal has been simplified keeping in mind the blue-collar workers who are on the digital space and looking out for new opportunities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Blue-collar workers can now apply for jobs via a new portal that has been specifically designed by Innovations Group. The new portal is simplified keeping in mind the blue-collar workers who are in the digital space and looking out for new opportunities.

According to reports, there are approximately 2.2 million blue-collar workers in the UAE, and they account for 52% of the workforce. Unfortunately, there is a lack of resources to help this workforce to apply for a job that suits their skill set.

To streamline the whole procedure, Innovations Group came up with a new job portal to help blue-collar workers apply for jobs by themselves, considering a large part of this workforce is active on the digital space and use smartphones.

Phase 2 of the project will aim to onboard or give access to the hiring companies to register and login for directly shortlisting and recruiting from the portal as per their interest. Selected candidates can be onboarded through the system, automating the entire end-to-end HR process which increases efficiency and speed of deploying hired staff to work. This will complete the full digital transformation of the outsourcing process as the clients are already tracking their HR and payroll through the Innovations dashboard.

“We at Innovations believe this new portal will be a game-changer when it comes to hiring the blue-collar talent across the country and will hugely benefit them. They form a chunk of our workforce and its time we should make their job search process a little less complicated. Many of them own smartphones, surf the internet and are looking for job opportunities in the digital space.”, said Nikhil Nanda, Operations Manager at Innovations Group.

The portal has jobs listed for both blue and white-collar workers, however it has been simplified for the blue-collar candidates’ ease of use.

About Innovations Group: Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading HR consultancy firm with activities that include recruitment, temporary staffing, HR outsourcing, and payroll outsourcing, among others. The Company has been active in the HR consultancy business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

Website: https://innovationuae.com/

-Ends-

Koyel Shee

koyel@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates