Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Informa Connect Middle East and WorldatWork on March 29, 2022, in Dubai, the two organizations have now entered a first-of-its-kind partnership in the region to provide in-class learning solutions to individuals and organizations in the MENA region – a partnership supported and orchestrated by Talent at Work.

This partnership positions Informa Connect Middle East as the first Global Education Partner in the MENA region; and as part of this, Informa Connect Middle East will be providing WorldatWork certifications through in-person classes in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, allowing professionals in the compensations and benefits grow their career and position themselves as leaders in the Rewards field. Delegates have the opportunity to earn two highly sought-after certifications through Informa Connect Middle East, WorldatWork’s Global Remuneration Professional (GRPâ) and Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), through in-person classes that are available in both English and Arabic.

“We believe that this kind of partnership can bolster the education sector for businesses and widen the spectrum of professional development by giving corporates access to cutting-edge content,” declared Mihai Popoaca, President of WorldatWork. “It is a pleasure for us to partner with Informa Connect Middle East. This initiative comes within our commitment to serving the MENA region's HR community and providing them with the most sought-after training solutions. We believe that this partnership will further push regional talent ahead of their game.”

Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director of Informa Connect Middle East, reiterated the importance of learning solutions in the business world, noting that “Our partnership with WorldatWork amplifies our commitment to delivering the best executive education for professionals in the Middle East and North Africa. Providing WorldatWork training in Dubai will facilitate access to a comprehensive portfolio of rewards programs allowing HR professionals to master competencies and knowledge that will benefit the companies they work for.”

Highlighting the Rewards focused training and development needs in the region, Dipti Rane, co-CEO of Talent at Work, mentioned, “Since the launch of WorldatWork MENA, we have seen tremendous demand from organizations and individuals seeking professional development in this very critical field. This next step of making global certifications of GRP and CCP accessible to the region through Informa propels our mission of expanding, evolving, and fast-tracking the learning needs of professionals.”

WorldatWork and Informa Connect Middle East will soon announce the new in-person schedule of training courses for the recognized certifications.

About WorldatWork:

WorldatWork brings together the best professionals from around the world to provide the foremost education, leadership, and community dedicated to elevating employee experiences and driving organizational performance. For over 65 years, WorldatWork has set the standard in rewards best practices, professional development, and human capital leadership. Over 90% of the Global 500 companies trust and rely on WorldatWork education and certified professionals to power their employee rewards, engagement, and retention efforts.

About Informa Connect:

With over 20 years of experience in bringing you the latest business knowledge, Informa Connect Middle East is the preferred training provider for the region’s leading companies. Their training in the Middle East is designed and delivered by top industry practitioners providing you access to specialist know-how first-hand.

About Talent at Work:

Talent at Work, WorldatWork’s exclusive representative in the MENA region, is an industry pioneer focusing on providing a unique concept of "license to operate" and association management solutions in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) regions. Embedded with values of excellence, integrity, and transparency, our vision is to be the best Talent & Human Capital Development, expert. We understand the region's pulse and requirements and match them with outstanding service and solutions. For more details on Talent at Work, please follow us on LinkedIn.

