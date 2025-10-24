Dubai, UAE, Huawei successfully hosted the "Grow Together, Win the AI Intelligent Era" Carrier B2B Digital Innovation Forum today at Dubai World Trade Center. The forum gathered carriers, industry partners, technology experts, and enterprise representatives to deeply explore the integration path of AI technology and B2B digital transformation, and jointly map the development blueprint of the industry in the intelligent era.



The event commenced with an inspiring welcome address by David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, Huawei. "In the AI era, we are committed to refining approaches to empower carriers in the B2B sector. We believe carriers must focus on strategic positioning, target market selection, ICT talent and especially the AI talent. Leveraging their connectivity strengths, service capabilities, and ecosystem foundations, carriers are well-positioned for success." stated David Shi. "With Huawei’s latest digital and intelligent solutions, industry know-how, and robust ecosystem, we are poised to collaborate and drive B2B sector growth together."

David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, Huawei

This strategic vision was immediately followed by a deep dive into practical applications. Wang Hui, President, NCE Data Communication Domain Data Communication Product Line, Huawei, presented “Co-creating the Future of Carrier Enterprise Business in the AI Era”. He emphasized “Carriers in the Middle East are rapidly advancing in enterprise services, with 20 major carriers deploying the iMaster NCE platform for intelligent, cloud-managed NaaS. To tackle integration complexity and high operational costs, Huawei has introduced a dual-drive strategy. This involves co-creating AI-powered solutions with top partners and launching the industry's first AI agent, redefining the carrier managed services experience.”

The core of the forum featured a series of compelling best practice sharing sessions from key partners, presenting a unique yet complementary perspective on digital success:

Nanish Ali, Senior Manager Managed Service at Ooredoo Qatar, shared insights into Ooredoo's managed services digital journey, highlighting the integration of technologies such as 5G, cloud, and software-defined networks. This comprehensive approach not only unlocks new revenue streams for service providers but also enhances operational efficiency, empowering clients to accelerate their smart digital future.

A highlight of the forum was the 2025 ME&CA CEB Awards Ceremony, where Huawei honored its most innovative, visionary and transformational carrier partners over the past year. These awards celebrated excellence in co-creation and market impact, reinforcing the forum's core "Grow Together" ethos.

Further solidifying its thought leadership, Bocar BA, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council released a pivotal White Paper titled "AI-DRIVEN VISUAL INTELLIGENCE". This document provides another opportunity for carriers to extend their role beyond traditional connectivity as the market for visual-data services continues to expand.

Bocar BA, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council

Concluding the event, Eric Li, President of Product Portfolio Marketing Solution Sales Dept, Huawei, delivered a powerful summary. "The AI-driven cloud platform represents a core strategic asset for telcos, enabling agile deployment of industry solutions. We are committed to supporting this transformation through end-to-end MSP collaboration, ecosystem development, and joint innovation—such as GPU-as-a-service—to lower AI adoption barriers. Moving beyond connectivity, we must expand services for SMEs to jointly capture growth in the intelligent era." Eric Li concluded.

Eric Li, President of Product Portfolio Marketing Solution Sales Dept, Huawei

This forum has charted a clear path for telcos' strategic pivot in the AI era—transitioning from connectivity providers to AI-driven digital service enablers. Through ecosystem co-creation and intelligent platform deployment, operators are now positioned to unlock new value across industries and accelerate sustainable B2B growth, shaping an intelligent future built on collaboration and innovation.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 208,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.