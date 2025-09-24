Cairo: Industrial Development Group (IDG), a leader in developing, operating, managing, and maintaining fully integrated industrial parks in Egypt, announced the signing of an MOU with DCarbon, a specialized consultancy in environmental and sustainability solutions. The partnership aims to provide integrated solutions to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint across IDG’s industrial parks, thereby lowering operational costs and improving the competitiveness of Egyptian industries.

This step comes as part of IDG’s commitment to adopting global best practices in sustainability and supporting its industrial partners in adapting to the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and meeting international obligations, particularly the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Under the agreement, IDG will gain greater visibility into its environmental emissions through a collective approach that facilitates obtaining certified carbon credits, strengthening its competitive advantage. Meanwhile, DCarbon will support resource efficiency within the industrial zones through integrated management of energy, water, and waste, leading to significant reductions in operational costs and improved environmental performance.

The partnership also opens the door for IDG to attract sustainable investments aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, backed by certified carbon footprint reports. Additionally, it offers its factories a stronger competitive edge in joining global supply chains by complying with sustainability standards required by major international buyers. Furthermore, DCarbon will enable IDG to access green financing under favorable terms by demonstrating clear performance indicators for emission reductions, while also enhancing positive relations with local communities and regulators through reduced environmental impact and greater transparency.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Shady William, CEO of Industrial Development Group, said: “Signing this MOU with DCarbon reaffirms our commitment to positioning IDG’s industrial parks at the forefront of sustainable industrial development in Egypt and the region. We are not only providing advanced infrastructure but also offering our partners a true strategic advantage that helps them cut operating costs, comply with the world’s most stringent regulations such as CBAM, gain access to the largest international markets, unlock greater export opportunities, and enhance their long-term competitiveness.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Belal, CEO of DCarbon, stated: “We are proud to be partnering with IDG, this move represents a strategic step towards setting new benchmarks for carbon emission management and sustainability within Egypt’s industrial zones. Collective action at this scale not only delivers higher efficiency in managing emissions and resources but also empowers Egyptian factories to integrate into global value chains, secure access to green financing, and transform sustainability into a tangible economic advantage.”

It is worth mentioning that IDG is one of Egypt’s leading industrial developers, managing integrated parks that provide operational, logistical, and administrative services to both local and international investors. With a strong focus on innovation and operational efficiency, IDG embraces global best practices in sustainability to enhance the competitiveness of factories within its parks.