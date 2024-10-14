Dubai, UAE – inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operating in 46 countries, is transitioning to a superapp as the world’s second most-downloaded mobility app expands its financial services offering and builds out other urban services, the company’s senior executives announced at GITEX Global’s Fintech Surge stage in Dubai.

inDrive’s Chief Technology and Product Officer Stephen Kruger discussed the tech stack and the larger business strategy behind this approach, while Asya Vildt, Director of Operational Excellence and Sustainability at inDrive, shared her thoughts on how it fits into the company’s super mission of improving the lives of at least 1 billion people by 2030.

Mr Kruger and Ms Vildt were speaking in panels that took place on October 13th during GITEX Global: Fintech Surge in Dubai. The conference, which is among the most influential in the global business and tech calendar, takes place across two mega venues in the UAE – the Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Harbour – and attracts more than 150,000 attendees each year.

Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology and Product Officer at inDrive, commented:

"Our participation at GITEX Global: Fintech Surge underscores inDrive's commitment to innovation and social impact in mobility and the wider consumer tech space. As we continue to evolve our platform, we remain focused on creating equitable solutions that empower both service users and providers."

Asya Vildt, Director of Operational Excellence and Sustainability at inDrive, added:

“At inDrive, our commitment to challenging injustice is at the heart of our evolution as we expand into new services and geographies. Our unique bid-based pricing model empowers users and service providers by taking back control from algorithms, ensuring fairness and freedom of choice. Through initiatives like inDrive Money and inVision, our non-profit arm, we are dedicated to challenging injustice and improving people’s lives, showing that sustainable growth and social impact can go hand in hand.”

Since launching its peer-to-peer pricing model in 2012 with a goal of making ridesharing pricing fairer for both drivers and passengers, inDrive has facilitated 5 billion in-app deals and evolved into a multi-service platform that offers more equitable solutions, including for intercity transport, courier services, freight logistics, and other urban services such as housekeeping and home repairs.

The company recently expanded into financial services with the launch of inDrive Money, aimed at furthering financial inclusion for gig economy workers. Initially launched in Mexico in February 2024, inDrive Money last month expanded to Colombia, providing cash loans via partners to drivers who have historically been underserved by traditional banks.

Beyond its core services, inDrive also amplifies its social impact through the company’s inVision wing, which supports CSR programs across underserved communities where inDrive operates, and helps level the playing field for underrepresented founders in tech through initiatives such as the Aurora Tech Award for women tech founders.

inDrive, which operates across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, last year launched in the US, bringing its unique pricing model to users in developed markets.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

