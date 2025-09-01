DUBAI – ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has received approval from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to perform heavy maintenance checks on Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft.

This milestone coincides with the delivery of India’s first Falcon 6X later this month, with a second aircraft scheduled to arrive before the end of the year.

The Falcon 6X is a long-range, ultra-large cabin business jet gaining popularity in India for its spacious interior, short runway capabilities, and exceptional range. With a range of 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km), it can fly non-stop from Mumbai to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

In addition to its new DGCA approval, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is already certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to maintain the Falcon 6X. Approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) are also in progress.

“We are delighted to extend our support for Falcon 6X operators in India,” said Nick Weber, Regional Vice President for the Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services. “These additional certifications strengthen our position as a leading MRO centre in the region.”

Under the DGCA approval, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is authorised to perform heavy maintenance on Indian-registered Falcon 6X aircraft, including 36-month checks, at its facility at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport.

“As a Dassault factory-owned MRO facility, we are able to carry out work under manufacturer warranty on behalf of our customers,” Weber added. “We support all current Falcon models and have a highly experienced workforce trained directly by Dassault. India is an important market for us, accounting for around five per cent of our total business.”

According to Asian Sky data, India is Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing and third-largest business jet market, with 168 aircraft as of the end of 2024.

In a further expansion of its capabilities, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has gained DGCA approval to conduct 3C heavy maintenance inspections on Indian-registered Falcon 2000/900 and 7/8X aircraft.

“We applied for this additional approval in response to increasing demand in India,” Weber noted. “As more customer enquiries come in, we will continue to expand the range of aircraft we can support in the country.”

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East operates a 15,500 m² state-of-the-art facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Its team is internationally certified, with training from Dassault Aviation and other leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Services include airframe and component maintenance, engine support, cabin refurbishments, avionics upgrades, satcom installations, and more.

