The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has set firm deadlines for Corporate Tax registration, emphasizing the importance for businesses to familiarize and comply with these new regulations to avoid penalties. It is mandatory for all businesses to register for Corporate Tax in the UAE.

As we navigate the new chapter of fiscal prudence, the UAE's adoption of corporate tax laws marks a stride towards our commitment to sustainable financial growth.

Understanding Your Obligations

The FTA outlines specific registration deadlines for various taxpayer categories, including Resident, Non-Resident, and Natural Persons, each with its own set of responsibilities.

Key Registration Dates

Starting March 1, 2024, the FTA mandates that businesses holding licenses from January or February must register by May 31, 2024, to avoid non-compliance risks.

