Breakthrough innovation in global best practice, a first for industry

Dubai, UAE: Immensa (“the Company”), MENA’s largest digital manufacturer, announces - in collaboration with DNV (Det Norske Veritas) - the world’s first guideline on the digitization of spare parts.

The new guideline is a breakthrough innovation and with the Middle East’s energy spare parts market valued at $32 billion alone and $91 billion globally - it is pivotal for the energy sector.

It will also have significant value-add for and complement national initiatives such as the UAE’s ‘National In-Country Value Program’, ‘Operation 300 billion’, ‘Industry 4.0’ and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ - stimulating sustainable economic growth and adding to the global competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial base amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The guideline will support customers – international and national energy players as well as industrial manufacturing companies to embark on the advanced manufacturing journey via a clear, streamlined step-by-step process focused on solving challenges in supply chain and inventory management making it more efficient and flexible.

Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO of Immensa, said:

“We are thrilled to set a new benchmark in the digital transformation of industry alongside our world-class partners at DNV and today’s news is a game-changer for global supply chains and asset security.

“Energy companies in the Middle East are demanding the very latest cutting-edge innovation to produce parts locally, and national industrial strategies are focused on the same goal for their wider manufacturing sectors. We are delighted to support the Middle East’s rapid growth, and to be a pivotal player in the $91 billion global energy spare parts market.”

This world-first guideline is a milestone in digitization of industrial spare parts. The disruptive qualities of a Digital Inventory bring established guidelines on data capture of spare parts, a defined digital asset concept, and standardized approach for creating digital assets.

While the guideline is a certification for the wider manufacturing industry to adopt, Immensa is implementing it today with global customers – a major competitive differentiator. For customers seeking to start their advanced manufacturing journey today, Fahmi added, “We can conduct AI-enabled assessment for 500,000 parts in 24 hours – customers can start now with this first step.”

Energy companies, globally, experience ‘unnecessary losses’ of c. $30 billion annually related to inventory management, thus making digitized inventories and on-demand manufacturing a high priority. Immensa believes that in a decade, or less, 80% of spare parts manufacturing will be done this way - rendering traditional legacy models obsolete.

A dedicated team of 10 experts, from Immensa and DNV, spent five months working to establish the guideline - pooling their knowledge of additive manufacturing, digital warehousing, and quality assurance. The guideline also reflects customer insight to ensure rigorous technical depth – but effective and accessible criteria for purchasers and manufacturers to consult.

Dr. Sastry Kandukuri, Global AM Practice Lead & Technical Authority for AM Certification at DNV Energy Systems, commented:

“We, at the DNV AM team, are delighted to reflect on our successful collaboration with Immensa on this groundbreaking project. The unveiling of the industry’s first-ever guideline on Digital Inventory Readiness Levels marks a significant milestone in additive manufacturing, setting a new benchmark and paving the way for future innovations and collaborations.”

The guideline’s framework includes: (i) assessing physical parts for digitizing potential; (ii) converting selected physical parts into digital twin, and inclusion in a Digital Inventory system; and (iii) On-demand Manufacturing - recommendations for its use as a viable spare parts strategy, for timely delivery and high-quality standards.

It follows recent strategic partnerships expanding Immensa’s global footprint, including Pelagus 3D - to capture a new US$2 billion market opportunity in the maritime vertical. In December 2023, Immensa received its milestone DNV Certification, the global gold-standard - the first company in MENA to have achieved it.

About Immensa

Established in 2016, Immensa has swiftly risen to prominence as the leading AM (Additive Manufacturing) & DIS (Digital Inventory Solutions) service provider in the MENA region. Boasting state-of-the-art centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Immensa serves a prominent client base that includes multinational Oil & Gas Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), National Oil Companies, and International Oil Companies. With a formidable team of over 100 AM specialists and engineers, Immensa is the only company that owns and controls the entire digital supply chain, offering turnkey solutions that span assessment, digitization, and production on demand.

Companies in the energy & power sectors alone spend over US$90 billion annually on spare parts based on Immensa’s detailed analysis of various studies conducted by global companies. Immensa's solution not only offers cost-saving advantages but also addresses pressing environmental concerns. According to various studies, the adoption of AM for on-demand spare parts production could lower carbon emissions by 12.39%. Together, AM and DIS are more than just innovations; they represent a clear, vital pathway to a sustainable industrial future.

To unlock the full potential of AM, we need to consider the transformative power of Digital Inventory Solutions. By storing digital twins of spare parts, DIS enables on-demand, localized production, eliminating substantial shipping needs. This synergy amplifies the environmental benefits of AM, shaping a new paradigm in manufacturing that aligns perfectly with global sustainability goals.

Immensa is poised to redefine the future of digital supply chains with its adoption of additive manufacturing and its innovative Immensa360 platform. By solving the key challenges of AM process integration, Immensa is catalyzing faster adoption rates, not just in the MENA region but globally.

For more information: https://immensa.io/

About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps its customers seize opportunities and tackle the risks arising from global transformations. DNV is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

In the energy industry

DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.