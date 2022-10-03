Dammam, Saudi Arabia – International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, has signed long-term agreements with Seatrax UK Limited to support the manufacturing of offshore cranes, and Jotun Saudia for the painting of offshore rigs and ships.

The agreements will boost IMI’s localization efforts, supporting maritime activity in Saudi Arabia by creating jobs for the Saudi workforce, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and technology in the local industry.

Both agreements were signed during a ceremony at the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022, taking place in Damman, Saudi Arabia from 28-29 September. The agreement with Seatrax UK Limited was signed by IMI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah Alahmari and Seatrax Projects Development Director Liam Emrick, while the agreement with Jotun Saudia was signed by Dr. Abdullah Alahmari and Managing Director, Yasser Hassan.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari said: “We are pleased to have signed these agreements with Seatrax and Jotun – two leading companies in their sectors – that will strengthen our capabilities and localization efforts. Through these partnerships, we will expand our service offering and contribute to the growth and development of the local maritime industry. We look forward to working closely together with both companies.”

IMI is a joint venture between leading industry partners Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI. It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels including VLCCs, Bulk Carriers, Offshore Support Vessels, and Offshore Jackup rigs. IMI is the only shipyard in the world with guaranteed offtake agreements worth USD 10 billion (SAR 37.5 billion) over 10 years, with partners Aramco and Bahri, for the delivery of 20 rigs and 52 vessels.

Seatrax UK is located in Great Yarmouth, England and specializes in designing and manufacturing high quality and cost-effective offshore marine cranes. Jotun Saudia, based in Jeddah is part of the Jotun Group, one of the world's leading paints and coatings manufacturers.

About International Maritime Industries:

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) will be the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 43 vessels including VLCCs per year, as well as providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics and the Internet of Things are embedded into the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Hyundai Global Services, Bahri and Lamprell.

