The partnership is launched in connection with global “Guest How You Guest” campaign which celebrates that no two guests are the same and that guests can be their true selves at an IHG property

The “Bin Baz Experience” features everything the social media celebrity would like to enjoy during a hotel break

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced its partnership with Dubai-based social media star, Bin Baz, as part of the launch of its global “Guest How You Guest” campaign – which aims to amplify true-to-life travel moments and celebrate individuality – encouraging guests to be themselves.

Celebrities are experts when it comes to living that hotel life, turning guest rooms into their personal sanctuaries as they travel the world. IHG Hotels & Resorts is now sharing that expertise as it aims to show the world that there is no one way to guest and all are welcome to travel on their own terms.

IHG is teaming up with diverse and exceptional talent across the world to bring one-of-a-kind stays and celebrity guesting experiences, that give fans a chance to travel like stars, as part of its all-new IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. The series aims to forge a deeper connection with current members and a new generation of travelers. Each celebrity partnership is designed to remind people how great it feels to be cared for as a guest and when it comes to travel, it's not one-size-fits-all. So, whether it’s guesting like a glamorous celebrity or relishing sleeping solo in that king size bed, IHG passionately believes that when people are cared for, they feel free to be themselves and gain the most from their travel experiences.

Social media personality Bin Baz boasts over 5m followers and is known for posting short, hilarious clips that lampoon everyday life in the Emirates. Now, he has worked with the hotel group to design his perfect guest experience, which fans can book and experience at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown and Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina from now until 19th November, 2022.

Features of the “Bin Baz Experience” include a curated Spotify playlist featuring the hits guaranteed to put him in a good mood, the board games he enjoys playing with friends, as well as a special room service menu of the influencer’s favourite dishes, such as acai bowls and shakshuka.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India Middle East & Africa IHG, said: “At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we make space to care for all types of travelers. Our collaboration with Bin Baz allows us to bring that idea to life in a special way and deliver a unique experience our guests will enjoy and remember."

Bin Baz commented, “I’ve travelled all over the world, and stayed in some amazing places, but never had the opportunity to make it exactly my own. That’s why I jumped at the chance to design my own personalised guest experience with IHG Hotels & Resorts. They provided my favourite music, food and activities so I could relax and really enjoy my time staying with them. It’s exciting to know that other people can book and enjoy my guesting experience as much as I did, but also that if my favourite things aren’t your favourites, IHG can cater to every different taste and preference for all their guests.”

A list of top “Things to Do” in the room will allow guests to spend their days touristing around the local area, as Bin Baz would do, before enjoying his preferred dinner of Arabic food and an evening playing board games.

The experience aligns closely with the preferences of UAE hotel guests, who were surveyed as part of a pan-Arabic poll. The UAE’s survey results revealed the three most popular features of a hotel stay are the facilities (pool, sauna) at 62%, room service (53%), and entertainment options (49%).

The survey aimed to explore guest preferences and desires during hotel stays. The company’s newest global campaign, Guest How You Guest, is a celebration of hotels and taking a break from having to do it all. Further exploring how the UAE likes to guest in hotels, the research showed that 20% like to get changed for dinner to look their best, something Bin Baz also makes sure to do while staying in a hotel.

Earlier this year, IHG introduced IHG One Rewards - the brand’s new loyalty programme - empowering members with more choice, value, and richer rewards than ever before. The reimagined loyalty programme connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growing portfolio of 6,000 hotels and 17 brands, including one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle collections in the world.

Note: Research was conducted online between 14/09/22 and 23/09/22 resulting in a panel of 7060 adults across 9 markets. All research adheres to MRS Code of Conduct and guidelines.

