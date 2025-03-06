Dubai, UAE – March 06, 2025 – IFFCO Group, the multinational FMCG powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, today announced the transfer of full ownership of its joint venture Griffco Foods to Griffith Foods, marking the successful culmination of a strategic partnership that has driven market expansion, new products development , and operational excellence across MENA markets.

With these objectives met, both companies are now positioned for independent growth, leveraging their respective strengths to navigate new opportunities, while ensuring a seamless transition for customers and stakeholders.

IFFCO Group's expanded operational and manufacturing footprint bolsters market presence, service capabilities, and sustained growth. The group remains focused on enhancing product and service offerings to meet evolving foodservice industry demands.



Andrey Dribny, Managing Director – Culinary, IFFCO Group said, “Over the past five years, our partnership with Griffith Foods has played a key role in driving mutual growth and strengthening our capabilities to meet the evolving demands of Quick Service Restaurants and the wider foodservice industry.

As we enter this new phase, we remain committed to strengthening our core expertise, expanding our product portfolio, and delivering enhanced services across our key markets. This strategic move to differentiate our businesses will create significant value for our customers, as we focus on advancing our core capabilities, expanding our product offerings for QSRs, hotels, restaurants, cafes, catering, and industrial businesses, and adding new manufacturing locations in Saudi Arabia to further strengthen our regional presence.”

“IFFCO Group continues to invest in cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and R&D facilities to ensure that we deliver innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to customer needs. Our long-term strategy is focused on accelerating our growth trajectory and strengthening our presence in key markets and segments," stated Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director, IFFCO Group. "We remain dedicated to providing best-in-class solutions while ensuring continuity of service at the highest standards."

Anthony Khattabi, Head of Commercial and Partnerships from Griffith Foods commented, "The joint venture with IFFCO Group has been a successful collaboration, and we appreciate the shared achievements over the years. As we embark on our respective growth journeys, we remain focused on delivering value-driven solutions to customers, ensuring continued innovation and excellence."

IFFCO Group has 95 operations in 50 countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

