Dubai, UAE – Idealz is once again generating a buzz for car enthusiasts with its latest live car campaigns, offering not one, not two, but six extraordinary opportunities for car lovers to own their dream rides.

The six exquisite cars up for grabs in Idealz's live car campaigns are:

A unique Ford Bronco – 1966 Conversion (1 of 1) for AED 20 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GCC for AED 525 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

BRABUS Ultimate E for AED 325 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

Mercedes-AMG G63 for AED 25 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

2024 Nissan Patrol V6 for AED 100 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

Tesla Model S Plaid for AED 20 ‘idealzbasics’ credit

Whether you're a fan of classic American muscle cars, high-performance sports cars, or luxurious SUVs, Idealz has something that will surely rev your senses. Customers from anywhere in the world can enter the draw and stand a chance to win one of the cars by simply buying ‘idealzbasics’ shopping cards on the Idealz app or www.idealz.com.

Having redefined online shopping by merging the thrill of winning coveted items with everyday purchases, Idealz continues to offer a shopping experience like no other offering a wide range of exciting campaigns.

Don't miss this opportunity to drive away in style and join the long list of Idealz’s car winners. Head to Idealz.com now and explore the live car campaigns to secure your chance to own one of these incredible vehicles.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind online shopping platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card purchased; customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.