Dubai, UAE: The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and Al Rostamani Group have officially commenced the construction of state-of-the-art training and agricultural research facilities at ICBA's headquarters. This development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier, which laid the groundwork for this strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing agricultural capacity development.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, H.E. Hassan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Vice-Chairman of the Al Rostamani Group and Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. This event marks the beginning of an ambitious project that aims to build modern infrastructure to provide tailored training and research opportunities for stakeholders from both the UAE and around the world. The Al Rostamani Group is fully funding this pivotal project which supports the long-term goals of the UAE in one of the most crucial fields.

The project will establish a new training center, designed to accommodate up to 300 participants with modern multipurpose halls for workshops, seminars, and hands-on training. In addition, the research facilities will feature an advanced laboratory for plant tissue culture and an integrated agri-aquaculture system. These facilities will enhance ICBA’s scientific capabilities and expand its capacity-building programs, offering specialized knowledge in sustainable agriculture, environmental protection, and agribusiness development.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated: “The UAE seeks to support all efforts aimed at enhancing sustainable food security at the national and global levels. We are working to transform traditional agricultural systems into sustainable, climate- and environmentally smart systems that are scalable and resilient. The modern training and agricultural research facilities at ICBA’s headquarters represent an important step in this direction. It opens the door to conducting more scientific agricultural research and improving the productivity of many major food varieties in the UAE and the region.”

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak welcomes the cooperation between Al Rostamani Group and ICBA which will help establish the training and agricultural research facilities. HE stressed that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment seeks to involve different stakeholders in enhancing national food security through science and innovation, and building exemplary model for cooperation to achieve the UAE’s goals for future sustainability.

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, emphasized the importance of the collaboration: "We are deeply honored to join forces with Al Rostamani Group, with the support of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in this pivotal initiative that will significantly enhance ICBA’s training and research capabilities. This project embodies our shared commitment to addressing global challenges in sustainable agriculture, food security, and environmental resilience.”

Dr Alzaabi added: "The new facilities will enable us to deliver advanced, specialized training and capacity-building programs to a broader range of stakeholders, both locally and internationally. By fostering innovation and promoting the transfer of knowledge and technology, we are equipping future generations with the tools and expertise needed to tackle the pressing issues of climate change and food insecurity. This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s national and international agendas and strengthens ICBA’s role as a global leader in sustainable agricultural research and development."

H.E. Marwan Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, expressed the Group’s commitment: “We are proud and honored to work with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in partnership with ICBA on one of the UAE’s strategic goals towards environmental and agriculture sustainability. The Al Rostamani Group funding initiative stems from our responsibility and core belief that such projects have an impactful effect. We consider this cooperation with ICBA a cornerstone for the future in the fields of suitability, innovation, and education.”

H.E. added: “Our collaboration is aimed at supporting our nation’s vision of food security by leveraging the latest in research and the best of technology for future generations.”

This partnership between UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ICBA, and Al Rostamani Group positions ICBA as a global hub for agricultural training and research. The project will play a crucial role in knowledge transfer, focusing on water-efficient agriculture, climate-smart technologies, and sustainable agribusiness practices, supporting the UAE’s national goals for food security and climate resilience.

The ceremony at ICBA headquarters marks the start of a new chapter in the UAE’s efforts to build a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector, preparing future leaders to tackle the challenges of food security and environmental sustainability.

About the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) was established in February 2006 as the Ministry of Environment and Water. In February 2016, its name was changed as part of a ministerial reorganisation prompted by the inclusion of the climate change portfolio into its existing mandate. The ministry leads the UAE’s efforts in confronting climate change and attaining the objectives outlined in the Third Update of the Second Nationally Determined Contribution for the UAE. These objectives encompass a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030, following the projected business-as-usual trajectory, and the achievement of The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative through collaboration with relevant entities.

The ministry's vision is to achieve sustainable food and environmental security. It adopts a climate-neutral approach to protect and develop environmental systems and enhance food and water security for sustainable development. The ministry translates this through efforts to reduce emissions across all sectors in the UAE, invest in agriculture and sustainable food system development, advance environmental health programmes, preserve biodiversity, and maximise the benefits of ecosystem services.

About ICBA

Established by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank, the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) is a unique international not-for-profit applied research-for-development center. The center’s approach integrates strategic alliances, technical expertise, and knowledge empowerment to co-create innovative solutions for sustainable livelihoods and food security in saline and arid environments. The center’s research is at the nexus of soil, water, crops, and climate to prevent, manage and recover from salinity in agricultural lands. Through this holistic and integrated approach, ICBA strives to make a lasting positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of farming communities, ensuring their resilience and contributing to a more sustainable future for all.

About Al Rostamani Group

Established by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, Al Rostamani Group is a leading UAE family business conglomerate known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and its core values of commitment, care, and vision. With operations spanning various industries, the group continues to be a pioneering force in the region’s business landscape.