Cairo, Egypt: The International Compliance Association (ICA), the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community, has partnered with the Egyptian Compliance Society (ECS) to provide



Undertaken by over 170,000 professionals globally, ICA qualifications are designed to equip industry professionals with the knowledge, skills and behaviour they need to detect and mitigate financial crime risk more effectively, combining global best practice, case studies, and practical skills. This new partnership will allow regulatory and financial crime compliance professionals at all levels in Egypt to join this growing community of changemakers.



The partnership will see ICA and ECS cooperate in organising networking, education and knowledge sharing events in Egypt, while also launching the ICA Certificate in Anti Money Laundering (AML) and the ICA Certificate in Compliance in both Arabic and English language to members of ECS and the wider professional community in the region.



The ICA Certificate in AML is suitable for anyone who needs to gain fundamental knowledge in anti money laundering. The ICA Certificate in Compliance provides a solid understanding of core regulatory compliance issues. The course format is blended learning, self study and classroom-led but it can also be delivered as in-house training for firms who wish to train multiple employees. Firms also have the option to receive a virtual classroom that can be customised to their policies and procedures.



ICA President, Pekka Dare, commented: ‘I look forward to working closely with ECS to strengthen regulatory and financial crime compliance education in Egypt and the region.



Combining ECS’s knowledge of the local landscape and ICA’s two decades of experience delivering high quality compliance and financial crime prevention education globally, I am confident our combined expertise will drive real impact in delivering the right solutions to organisations and professionals in the region.’

ECS President, Mostafa Essa, added: ‘ECS aims to strengthen the role of the compliance, anti money laundering, terrorist financing, and corporate governance profession by drawing on ICA’s internationally recognised professional qualifications that in turn help in continuing education, awareness-raising, and transferring of international experiences and best practices in risk management. Cooperation with ICA represents an opportunity for continuous education, to develop the financial and non-financial sectors in Egypt, keep apace with technological developments and raise awareness on the importance of compliance and its role in sustainability and market stability.’



