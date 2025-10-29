The total number of projects localised in Ibri Industrial City has reached 16 by the end of the first half of 2025, with total investments touching RO 19,835,000. These projects occupy a combined area of 188,889 sqm within Phase 1 of the city, which spans 3 million sqm of the total 10 million sqm allocated for the industrial city. The key investment sectors currently localised in the city include oil and gas, food, manufacturing industries, and light industries.

Salah Al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, stated that the newly announced lateral gas connection serving the city, as part of the Integrated Gas Company’s gas pipeline project extending from Al Dhahirah to North Al Batinah, represents a strategic advancement that strengthens Madayn’s efforts in collaboration with relevant authorities to attract investments and enhance industrial development across the Sultanate.

He added that Madayn is currently implementing several projects in Ibri Industrial City, including the security gate project, and beautification of the main roundabout. “The fuel station, which is part of the integrated services station project in the city, commenced its operations in the first half of this year. In addition to the fuel station, the integrated services station project comprises a rest area and facilities for trucks and cars, providing services to companies, workers, nearby residential areas, and road users,” Al Alawi poined out.

Ibri Industrial City is strategically located near the Sultanate’s borders with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and serves as a key logistics and commercial hub, with less than 150 km from both borders. The city’s modern infrastructure, level terrain, and access to Al Dhahirah Governorate’s rich natural resources make it an attractive destination for investors, supporting industrial growth and new economic activity in the governorate.