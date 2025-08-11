Dubai, UAE: iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (iACCEL GBI), a leading go-to-market accelerator launched under the patronage of Dubai SME, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), Toronto’s 35 year old, premier non-profit startup incubator. The agreement establishes a robust cross-border framework designed to support high-potential startups in navigating international expansion between the UAE and Canada.

This partnership brings together TBDC’s experience helping global startups grow in North America and iACCEL GBI’s success in the UAE and Middle East, creating a pathway for expansion. Opening Canada’s vibrant tech ecosystem to UAE & Middle Eastern startups, while offering Canadian entrepreneurs’ clear pathways into the GCC Region.

This partnership comes at a time when both countries are looking to grow stronger startup ecosystems. It shows a joint commitment to helping founders succeed beyond their home markets. iACCEL GBI and TBDC will work together to launch new efforts that give startups the right support networks, guidance, and real chances to grow in global markets.

Startups that participate in the initiatives and programs, from this association will receive strong support to prepare for new markets, along with direct links to investors, business leaders, and local experts. The Toronto–UAE Innovation Bridge will also offer ongoing access to shared tools, trusted advice, and learning from other founders.

“Partnering with TBDC represents a new chapter in how we help entrepreneurs achieve global ambitions,” said Deepak Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of iACCEL GBI. “By working closely with an organization that has decades of experience supporting international startups in North America, we’re opening exciting opportunities for founders of this region to scale into one of the world’s most dynamic technology regions.”

Anishkaa Gehani, Co-founder and CMO of iACCEL GBI, added, “Startups thrive when they have access to fresh perspectives and the right ecosystem to support their journey. Our partnership with TBDC is about fulfilling this need - by creating a platform where entrepreneurs from the UAE and Canada can connect, test ideas in new environments, and accelerate their ambitions with confidence.”

Vikram Khurana, Chairman of Toronto Business Development Centre, said, “Our partnership with iACCEL GBI creates a launchpad for UAE startups to grow into North America and pathways for Canadian ventures into the Gulf. The UAE is a critical node in the global innovation landscape and this partnership will foster two-way access between two major tech and investment hubs”

With both countries emerging as strong startup hubs, this partnership allows iACCEL GBI and TBDC to play an active role in shaping global innovation, while helping the UAE grow as a top destination for entrepreneurs.

About iACCEL GBI:

iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator is a leading go-to market accelerator that provides end-to-end support for startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI has developed a robust value proposition that focuses on startups by leveraging the experience and expertise of its dynamic network. It supports entrepreneurs with a wide range of services, including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, intellectual capital access to funding, business advice, and more. For more information visit: https://www.iagbi.com/

