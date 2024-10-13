Dubai, UAE - Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is set to unveil its highly anticipated P5 Series Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios, including the P50 and P50 Pro, at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of mobile workforces, the P5 Series delivers an unrivaled combination of durability, simplicity, and performance, making it the perfect group communication solution for sectors such as security, logistics, transportation, and other industries critical to the rapidly growing economies in the Gulf region.

The P50 & P50 Pro Series integrates seamlessly with the Hytera HyTalk platform, forming a robust communication ecosystem that empowers businesses to manage mobile teams with greater efficiency. This synergy delivers real-time push-to-talk (PTT) communication, team coordination, and rapid task response, backed by industry-leading security features. For industries that rely on dispersed teams, like security firms, construction, and logistics, the P5 Series ensures uninterrupted communication, ultimately improving workplace safety, operational efficiency, and workforce productivity.

Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera, said: “Mobile workforces, especially in industries like security and logistics, play a pivotal role in ensuring safety and efficiency across the Gulf region's dynamic urban and industrial landscapes. With the launch of the P5 Series, we introduce a communication tool that not only meets the demands of these industries but elevates their ability to respond quickly and effectively in any situation.”

Designed to withstand the most demanding environments, the P5 Series PoC radios boast an IP68 rating, ensuring full dustproof and waterproof protection. The rugged design includes extensively tested interfaces, such as a durable 9-pin audio connector and waterproof Type-C port, providing long-lasting reliability in any condition. These radios are built for users who need dependable tools in extreme environments, from construction sites to remote industrial facilities.

The P5 Series is equipped with 3-watt output power and advanced noise cancellation technology, guaranteeing crystal-clear audio, even in noisy and challenging environments. Using wideband audio processing with a 16 kHz sampling rate and a frequency range of 20 Hz to 8 kHz, the radios reproduce sound with remarkable clarity, ensuring that vital communications are not lost, even in high-traffic areas like urban centers or industrial zones.

In terms of usability, the P5 Series is designed for user-friendly operation, featuring a professional knob for quick group switching and voice notification that keeps users focused on their tasks. The Quick Group feature allows teams to instantly create or join communication groups, streamlining teamwork and response times. Additionally, the P50 Series includes a WiFi-based cloning feature, enabling rapid configuration replication across multiple radios—ensuring that teams are ready to operate immediately.

With its rapid infrastructure development and growing demand for cutting-edge communication solutions, the Gulf region presents an ideal market for the P5 Series. Industries such as security, logistics, construction, and transportation require reliable, robust communication tools to navigate both densely populated urban areas and remote industrial sites. The P5 Series has been meticulously engineered to maintain optimal connectivity, even in environments with poor network coverage, such as underground parking facilities or large construction zones.

A 2024 Omdia report on the critical communications market projects global PoC client adoption to grow at a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by increasing demand for data-centric solutions and advanced mobile workforce management tools. The Gulf region, with its expansive 5G network infrastructure and focus on digital transformation, is expected to be at the forefront of this growth. By introducing the P5 Series, Hytera reinforces its commitment to advancing critical communication technologies that empower mobile workforces across the world’s most dynamic and demanding industries.

For more information, visit Hytera at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, booth A20 at Hall 20, or explore more about the Online Reveal on 17 October at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/582761396057874779

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

