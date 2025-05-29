Dubai, UAE - HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in MENA, launched ‘HyperTap’ – a new service designed to enhance user experience and transaction security for small business owners, mobile-first users, and tech-savvy professionals – during the company’s participation in Seamless Middle East 2025 in Dubai. This launch supports HyperPay's expansion strategy in the Middle East, including plans to enter new markets such as Bahrain, Egypt, and Qatar.

HyperPay's participation in Seamless Middle East 2025 in Dubai allowed the company to showcase its cutting-edge digital payment technologies and connect with key players in the fintech sector. The company has further expanded its product range by launching HyperTap, an advanced payment system that transforms customers' smartphones into contactless point-of-sale terminals. HyperPay employs 3D Secure protocols to reduce the risk of fraud and verify the identity of cardholders in real-time, making the checkout process safer for both customers and merchants. The system also supports both browser-based and app-based 3D Secure authentication, ensuring optimal performance across mobile and web platforms. With its advanced NFC technology, HyperTap guarantees quick, secure transactions while protecting customers' data.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, stated, “By taking part in Seamless Middle East 2025, we were able to showcase our advanced fintech offerings and gain insight into the latest developments propelling the sector forward. With the launch of HyperTap, we have taken the step to secure and simplify contactless payment solutions for small businesses and mobile-centric services further. HyperTap's integration capabilities include COPYandPAY, which requires minimal effort from merchants, and Server-to-Server connections that adhere to EMVCo guidelines to ensure 3D Secure compatibility. As a result, the self-service app can be easily configured and allows users to accept payments instantly without upfront hardware costs, making it ideal for small and medium-sized businesses.”

The latest edition of Seamless Middle East gathered over 25,000 attendees, over 750 exhibitors, and over 500 speakers. The event, held from May 20 to 22, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, provided attendees with the chance to connect with buyers, leading payment providers, fintech and banking firms, and eCommerce and retail representatives. As an influential forum, Seamless Middle East will continue offering insights into key trends and topics advancing the digital commerce industry.

