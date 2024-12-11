Muscat: Hydrom, the Sultanate of Oman’s green hydrogen orchestrator, concluded its inaugural gH2 Investor Day with a landmark announcement of its third green hydrogen auction round, set to launch in early 2025. The event brought together more than 400 global stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to explore Oman’s advancements in green hydrogen and its role in driving the global energy transition.

Building on the outcomes of the first two rounds, the third auction round incorporates lessons learned to optimize bidder participation and enhance competitiveness. These include refined block allocation strategies, streamlined auction processes, and the exploration of innovative mechanisms such as double-sided auctions to align upstream hydrogen production with downstream industries like green steel and fertilizers. Designed to attract a diverse pool of global and local stakeholders, the upcoming auction round emphasizes localization, infrastructure readiness, and alignment with global market trends, all of which will further strengthen Oman’s hydrogen ecosystem and contribute to its long-term renewable energy goals. Bids will open in Q1 2025, with project awards anticipated by Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom, said: "With this third auction round, Oman is taking a measured and strategic step forward in advancing its green hydrogen ambitions. Our focus is not only on scaling production but also on ensuring that each project is grounded in sustainability, technological innovation, and tangible economic value. By leveraging Oman’s competitive renewable resources and strategic geographic position, we aim to create opportunities that resonate globally, attract meaningful partnerships, and contribute to a robust and reliable green hydrogen supply chain. This is about delivering real impact—locally and internationally—while positioning Oman as a trusted and capable leader in the global hydrogen economy."

The Investor Day featured engaging discussions and updates on Oman’s progress in green hydrogen. One of the event's key discussions focused on the ongoing liquid hydrogen corridor collaboration, launched during COP28 through an agreement with the Port of Amsterdam, Ecolog and EnBW. The partnership recently achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a joint study, which confirmed the feasibility of specialized vessels and advanced infrastructure for liquid hydrogen exports. Central to these efforts is the Port of Duqm, positioning Oman as a critical hub for green hydrogen exports to Europe via the Port of Amsterdam and to Asia-Pacific markets through Singapore. As a more energy-dense and transport-efficient form of hydrogen, liquid hydrogen is envisioned to play a vital role in global decarbonization, enabling long-distance energy transport.

Eng. Abdulaziz Said Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, commented:

"Hydrom’s inaugural gH2 Investor Day has been a powerful demonstration of global interest and trust in Oman’s green hydrogen vision. The insights shared and partnerships explored reflect not only the progress we’ve made but also the immense potential that lies ahead. Our role at Hydrom is to turn this momentum into action—delivering tangible results through the third auction round and beyond, while building a green hydrogen economy that benefits Oman and the world."

As Hydrom’s inaugural Investor Day drew to a close, it left a clear message: Oman is not just advancing in the green hydrogen space but leading the charge with purpose and strategy. The discussions and announcements made during the event have laid the groundwork for whats to come and reinforced Oman’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet global energy demands.

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and Green Hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localized supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.

