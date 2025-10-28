Riyadh, KSA: HUMAIN, a global artificial intelligence company backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) delivering full-stack AI capabilities, and EY, a global leader in professional services, today announced a landmark strategic partnership to integrate EY’s cutting-edge AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE, HUMAIN’s revolutionary agentic AI platform powered by ALLAM - the world’s most advanced Arabic large language model built in the Arab world.

The collaboration will explore how EY’s proprietary AI assets, spanning human resources, tax, accounting, governance, and corporate development, can be redesigned and deployed as intelligent HUMAIN ONE Agents. By embedding EY’s AI innovations on top of ALLAM, the partnership aims to deliver transformative solutions to public and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia and, longer-term, worldwide.

The initial focus will span six critical corporate functions:

Human Resources: AI driven recruitment, background checks, and skills development (powered by EY Skills Foundry).

Tax & Zakat: automated, compliant filings using EY’s AI Tax Factory.

Accounting & Audit: streamlined oversight with EY’s Virtual Internal Auditor.

Risk Management & Governance: AI embedded KYC and compliance management.

Corporate Development: smarter M&A strategy, transactions, and valuations through EY Competitive Edge and Transaction Diligence AI Agents.

Financial Due Diligence & Valuation: accelerated quarterly and annual assessments with AI-powered review of financial statements.

EY is uniquely positioned to support accelerating this shift. With a client base that spans Fortune 500s, governments, and innovators, and a service breadth from EY-Parthenon strategy to audit, tax, and consulting, EY has been among the fastest movers in re-imagining its service model with AI. Its proprietary datasets, proven business platforms, and global AI investments are now being activated through HUMAIN ONE’s agentic AI architecture.

Unlike traditional enterprise software systems that rely on static workflows and large teams, HUMAIN ONE is designed for flexibility and scale. It transforms functions across finance, procurement, HR, and beyond into nimble, AI-first processes, enabling organizations to amplify productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock new levels of insight and agility.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said:

“With HUMAIN ONE’s launch, we are revolutionizing business functions with intelligent AI. By combining our advanced AI capabilities with EY’s powerful business solutions, we are empowering organizations to break free from legacy systems and adapt to the future of work. Together, we are unlocking the potential of AI to drive faster, more efficient, and more secure business transformations across the globe.”

Joe Depa, Global Chief Innovation Officer at EY, said:

“EY is committed to re-shaping the future of professional services with AI. By embedding our proven AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE, and leveraging the cultural and linguistic power of ALLAM, we can help governments and enterprises operate with new levels of trust, agility, and to use AI for good in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.”

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, said:

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation, paving the way for a new wave of AI powered business transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Integrating EY’s cutting-edge AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE will transform how governments and businesses leverage intelligent, agentic AI."

The Global Shift Toward Agentic AI

Around the world, agentic AI is being recognized as one of the most important frontiers of investment in artificial intelligence. Businesses and governments are moving beyond static chatbots and SaaS systems toward intelligent, autonomous agents that can execute complex, multi-step processes, collaborate across systems, and adapt in real-time. From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, from regulators in Europe to fast-growing enterprises in Asia, the conversation has shifted: AI agents are no longer theoretical, they are becoming the foundation of the next era of business transformation. For investors, enterprises, and governments alike, agentic AI represents one of the most significant opportunities to unlock productivity, reduce costs, and deliver innovation at scale. Analysts project agentic AI to become a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030, underscoring why partnerships like HUMAIN and EY’s are at the center of global investment and innovation strategies.

Unlocking Efficiency at Scale

The solutions created through this partnership will allow governments to accelerate internal administration and service delivery, automate regulatory oversight, and enhance policy execution, while private sector organizations will see significant gains in compliance, financial accuracy, and workforce productivity. By combining EY’s business depth with HUMAIN ONE’s AI-first design, enterprises and governments can expect efficiency improvements measured in multiples - redefining how institutions operate in the age of AI.

EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fuelled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

The MENA practice of EY has been operating in the region since 1923. Over the past 100 years, we have grown to over 8,500 people united across 27 offices and 14 countries, sharing the same values and an unwavering commitment to quality. As an organization, we continue to develop outstanding leaders who deliver exceptional services to our clients and who contribute to our communities. We are proud of our accomplishments over the years, reaffirming our position as the largest and most established professional services organization in the region.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.