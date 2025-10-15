Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s leading artificial intelligence company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a strategic framework agreement with center3, the regional digital infrastructure leader and a wholly owned subsidiary of stc Group. The partnership will deliver advanced connectivity services to enable HUMAIN’s mission to position the Kingdom as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

The agreement enables HUMAIN to tap into center3’s infrastructure and secure vital connectivity to national and international destinations. This digital infrastructure will act as the foundation of the Kingdom’s AI hub and support HUMAIN’s full-stack AI ecosystem.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said: “Connectivity is fundamental to any world-class AI ecosystem. Our partnership with center3 ensures that HUMAIN has the secure, high-capacity infrastructure needed to scale AI across every sector of the Kingdom. This agreement brings us one step closer to realizing Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a global leader in AI.”

Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3, added: “At center3, our mission is to build digital highways that empower innovation. Our significant investments in digital infrastructure have uniquely positioned us to provide the robust connectivity foundation required for a high performance computing ecosystem of this scale. Partnering with HUMAIN means we are not only enabling groundbreaking technology but also unlocking new opportunities for industries and communities across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

The strategic partnership will reinforce HUMAIN’s broader vision to operate end-to-end across the entire AI value chain: from infrastructure and cloud services to data, models, and cutting-edge applications.

This collaboration represents a cornerstone in creating the infrastructure required for next-generation compute, supported by hyper-performance digital infrastructure that will drive economic diversification and global competitiveness.