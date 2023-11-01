Abu Dhabi, UAE – At GITEX 2023, HubForward® showcased its innovative manufacturing platform, marking a significant leap forward in the realms of production and scaling for the modern era. The event, now a chapter in our history, was a testament to the transformative power of our solutions.

Global manufacturers, product innovators, and industry enthusiasts congregated to witness firsthand the digital transformation HubForward® brought to the table. In an era where efficiency and agility are paramount, HubForward® delivered on its promise to:

Transform Manufacturing Processes: HubForward’s technology demonstrated unparalleled efficiency and precision, revolutionizing showcase manufacturing workflows and setting new standards in the industry.

HubForward’s technology demonstrated unparalleled efficiency and precision, revolutionizing showcase manufacturing workflows and setting new standards in the industry. Provide Exclusive Expertise: Attendees gained access to a wealth of industry knowledge and acumen, further solidifying our position as disruptors in manufacturing for SMEs.

Attendees gained access to a wealth of industry knowledge and acumen, further solidifying our position as disruptors in manufacturing for SMEs. Elevate Manufacturing Aspirations: HubForward’s solutions transcended conventional boundaries and limitations, empowering businesses to reach new heights in their manufacturing endeavors.

"HubForward® stood at the forefront of the manufacturing evolution at GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s pinnacle tech and startup showcase. Our booth at EXPAND NORTH STAR Hall 4 was very busy interacting with experts and potential collaborators in the region," reflected the HubForward® team.”

Dr. Abdenour, CEO of HubForward® and the strategic mastermind behind our technology, shared, "At GITEX, we bridged the gap between innovation and the market. Our cloud technology is more than an enhancement; it's a revolution in industrial operations. We've set a new precedent for the future of manufacturing in the MENA region."

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Park, HubForward’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, stated, "HubForward's participation in GITEX was a magnet of innovators. Our manufacturing capabilities platform demonstrated our unwavering commitment to driving progress in the industry, proving that we are ready to lead the charge into the next generation of the MENA manufacturing clusters."

The future of manufacturing, now more evident than ever, lies in cloud integration, efficiency, and global connectivity. HubForward® proudly stands as the vanguard of this monumental shift, charting an unparalleled course in the annals of industrial innovation.

About HubForward®:



HubForward® is a multi-industry manufacturing platform that is designed to maximize efficiency, transparency, and reliability. With HubForward’s qualified partners, expert in-house team, and proprietary technology, innovation and manufacturing become better, faster, and easier. Our platform is designed to ensure that all your innovation and manufacturing needs are handled at competitive costs and lead times while guaranteeing IP protection, visibility, reliability, and quality.

For more information, visit www.HubForward.com