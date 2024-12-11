Financial incentive of AED 150,000 covers setup and legal costs for investments into Hub71 startups

Support package to boost growth of angel networks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has unveiled its Angel Investor Support Package, a strategic initiative designed to foster the growth of angel networks and enable angel investors to form legal investment structures within Abu Dhabi’s thriving startup ecosystem. The package includes a financial incentive of AED 150,000, unlocking a range of benefits for angel investors to encourage investment in Hub71’s early-stage startups.

The Angel Investor Support Package was announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, held 9-12 December 2024 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Recognizing the vital role angel investors play in fueling the growth of early-stage startups, Hub71 has established a comprehensive framework designed to simplify and enhance opportunities for angel investors to develop their networks and establish investment companies in Abu Dhabi. Hub71 will also equip angel investors with a fully digital infrastructure for voting on startup projects and deploying capital, enabling them to easily manage their portfolio and track investments. By strengthening angel networks and simplifying the investment process, Hub71 aims to facilitate more early-stage ticket investments, thereby accelerating the growth and scalability of startups within the Abu Dhabi ecosystem.

Mohammed Al Binali, Value Creation Lead at Hub71, said: “Angel investors play a pivotal role in bridging the funding gap for startups, and at Hub71, we are deeply committed to cultivating a robust investment environment that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurial growth. By empowering the development of angel networks, facilitating larger ticket investments, and encouraging investment in early-stage startups, we aim to unlock the full potential of Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.”

The Angel Investor Support Package offers a range of benefits, including office space for two years, reduced licensing and setup fees for establishing ADGM Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs/ICC), and access to centralized back-office support services, including legal and audit. Angel investors can choose to join existing networks or create tailored ones, gaining access to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant tech ecosystem while benefiting from strategic support such as investment guidance, financial planning, growth strategies and operational advice.

Since the introduction of the Angel Investor Support Package, four angel networks have already begun operating under the framework. Falcon Valley, an exclusive group of seasoned angel investors, focuses on early-stage disruptive ventures; UAE Angels Capital Investment specializes in high-growth seed and early-stage startups; Qora71, led by a Techstars Entrepreneur in Residence, focuses on mentoring Hub71 startups and preparing them for fundraising; and lastly, the Emirates Angels Investors Association, founded in 2020, boasts over 50 members and has already invested in notable startups like Takalam and Mindtales.

Through the Angel Investor Support Package, Hub71 is fostering a vibrant investment community dedicated to accelerating the growth of innovative startups. By supporting angel investors and connecting visionary entrepreneurs with strategic investors, the program serves as a catalyst for economic growth and technological progress, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.