Cairo, Egypt: Huawei proudly unveils its flagship Power-M Digital Power solution, setting a new benchmark in energy innovation, on the sidelines of its participation in Cairo ICT 2024.

Power-M is an advanced digital backup power solution designed to meet the power supply needs of every household. Power-M serves as an all-in-one energy provider to avoid blackouts, offering power generation, energy storage, and seamless switchover in one system, delivering reliable and stable electricity. It effectively addresses the challenges of power outages, offering innovative solutions that support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promote sustainable progress.

Power-M, is designed for reliability, efficiency, and scalability across residential, commercial, and off-grid applications. This solar hybrid solution integrates multiple power sources—grid, solar, and battery—to provide continuous power for up to 24 hours.

In that regard, Joey Deng CEO of Digital Power Business- Huawei Egypt said, “As we launch the Power-M Digital Power solution, Huawei continues to demonstrate its leadership in innovative technology, seamlessly blending cutting-edge performance with sleek, modern design. With the rising fuel and electricity prices, and a growing demand for low-carbon energy solutions, it is more crucial than ever to provide a reliable, sustainable energy alternative. The Power-M is designed to meet these challenges and more.”

Additionally, Eng. Ahmed Bakr, Business Development Director at Huawei Digital Power Egypt, highlighted that the Power-M solution stands out for its effortless installation, automatic activation during power outages, and remote-control functionality. In addition, it is both environmentally friendly and noise-free, ensuring reliable backup power during electricity disruptions through its integrated battery system and control unit. This innovation reflects Huawei’s commitment to accelerating the shift toward clean and sustainable energy. Furthermore, Huawei has established a robust network of authorized distributors, with EIM being a key partner in delivering solutions directly to end customers.

Huawei Digital Power is committed to a sustainable future through integrating digital and power electronics technologies. With a focus on clean energy and the digitalization of power, Huawei’s business spans key areas such as Smart PV, Data Center Facilities, and innovative solutions like the Power-M.

At this year’s Cairo ICT 2024, Huawei will present its latest products and solutions designed to support a greener, more sustainable future and will highlight how industries can leverage green technologies to drive efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint, furthering the transition to a low-carbon economy.

It is worth noting Huawei’s booth is located in Hall 2- 2C3 and AIDC: Hall 3- 3C7 proudly with our local partners, including Mantrac, Metra, Redington.