Cairo, Egypt: In a significant step to make digital education more accessible to all, Huawei has signed three strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Al-Azhar University, the Egyptian-Russian University and 6th of October University, during the Huawei Instructors Forum 2025- an event that also showcased Huawei’s latest technologies and digital education solutions, which aims to strength the engagement and co-operation with Egyptian universities and maximize the benefits to all students. The agreements mark the official launch of the “Huawei AI Program”— a bold initiative that brings the world of Artificial Intelligence closer to students across Egypt. This move reflects Huawei’s belief that opportunity should be open to all — and that everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The MOU was signed by Eng. Asmaa Serag – Director of Huawei Academies Egypt, Professor Dr. Mohamed Farag, University President's Consultant for Digital Transformation at Al-Azhar University; Professor Dr. Hossam ElBahary, Head of Information Systems and Network Technology Department, Faculty of Information Systems and Computer Science at October 6 University; Professor Dr. Tamer Saleh, Associate professor for the faculty of engineering at the Egyptian Russian University.

Through this collaboration, Huawei is embedding its AI courses into Egypt’s academic curriculum, giving over 25,000 students access to world-class learning now available on the Huawei Talent platform. Designed to be accessible, inclusive, and engaging, the program will be activated for more than 10,000 students at Al-Azhar University, 10,000 at the Egyptian-Russian University, and 5,000 at 6th of October University — empowering a new generation to explore the world of Artificial Intelligence and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital future.

Offered as part of Huawei’s latest suite of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, the AI course consists of seven dynamic sessions, presented in a clear, animated format, the course breaks down the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in an engaging, easy-to-follow way — with no prior technical knowledge required. Fully online, completely free, and available in both English and Arabic, it is open to everyone — regardless of age, background, or profession — and can be accessed anytime, anywhere with a simple, free account.

Mr. Robert Parua, Education Programme Specialist at the UNESCO Regional Office in Cairo stated: “At UNESCO, we believe that digital transformation in education is not just about technology—it’s about people. Our long-standing partnership with Huawei reflects a shared vision to empower educators, upskill youth, and foster inclusive, innovative learning ecosystems. In this era, we must ensure that no one is left behind by leveraging technology to build a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future for all.”

Mr. Dou Yong, Vice President of Huawei Technologies Egypt, said: “At Huawei, we envision a world where technology transforms education into a powerful force for progress, inclusion, and opportunity. We believe that education is the cornerstone of a sustainable and thriving future — and in a rapidly evolving digital age, the need to connect academic knowledge with real-world skills has never been more critical. Through initiatives like the Huawei ICT Academy, we proudly stand alongside passionate instructors to empower students, nurture future innovators, and build a generation ready to lead in the digital era. Together, we are not just advancing education — we are shaping a smarter, more connected, and more inclusive tomorrow for all”.

Eng. Asmaa Serag, Director of Huawei Academies Egypt, stated: “Through the Huawei ICT Academies, we’ve built a strong foundation for digital capacity building across Egypt — and this new AI initiative is an exciting next step. By partnering with leading universities, we are expanding the reach of future-focused skills and helping students unlock new learning opportunities in AI. Our mission is to create accessible, high-impact programs that equip youth with the knowledge and confidence to lead in a digital-first world.”