Dubai, UAE: At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, HUAWEI eKit unveiled a powerful lineup of new products including the eKitEngine AR180/AR280 gateway series, IdeaHub S3 series, AI-powered SSDs, and advanced optical network solutions—designed to accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These innovations aim to empower SMEs with efficient, intelligent, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

In the networking domain, HUAWEI eKit continues to uphold its “product-first” strategy with the debut of the new AR180 Series Gateways, integrating 8 key capabilities including routing, switching, Wi-Fi, and internet management into one compact device. Designed for startups and retail stores, the AR180 delivers a seamless and intelligent all-in-one connectivity experience. Meanwhile, Huawei Kunling introduced an end-to-end 2.5GE network solution for SMEs, accompanied by three new core products the AR280 Router, S310 High-Density 2.5GE Switch, and AP572 Wi-Fi 7 Access Point delivering higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater reliability for enterprise-grade smart networks.

In the collaboration domain, HUAWEI eKit announced its “1+X” strategy for the office and education markets. The “1” represents IdeaHub, an open, unified, and reliable digital collaboration platform that embodies Huawei’s core strengths. The “X” extends from this solid foundation to encompass a wide range of products and solutions from Huawei and its ecosystem partners, driving digital and intelligent transformation for SMEs. The newly launched IdeaHub S3 Series flagship enables a seamless “One Screen for All” smart meeting experience. Featuring Smart Acoustic Shield 2.0 technology, it creates a 360-degree sound isolation zone that ensures clear communication even in noisy environments. Equipped with AI-powered features such as real-time translation, smart check-in, and automatic meeting minutes, IdeaHub S3 redefines efficient collaboration and offers a truly mobile intelligent workspace.

In the storage domain, HUAWEI eKit introduced the next-generation AI SSD Series, achieving breakthroughs in both performance and capacity. The high-performance AI SSD leverages HBM expansion to overcome memory bottlenecks and boost inference performance by 2.5 times, while the high-capacity SSD replaces traditional HDDs to increase training efficiency by sixfold providing a powerful computing foundation for the intelligent era.

Powered by its App and Website dual digital platforms, HUAWEI eKit offers end-to-end support in marketing, enablement, transactions, services, and operations. “With stronger products and solutions, richer technical and marketing resources, and a more efficient operational model, HUAWEI eKit will continue to create greater business value for SMEs and help them achieve steady growth in the intelligent era,” said Wu Zhenhua, Deputy Director of Huawei Global Enterprise Distribution.

Zhou Tao, Vice President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia Enterprise Business, added, “Huawei will remain committed to a distribution strategy that focuses on distributors and centers on engineering partners. Together with our partners, we will continue to build a healthy, win-win ecosystem and advance SME digitalization across the region.”