Middle East: Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2023 today. Overall performance was in line with the forecast.

In 2023 H1, Huawei generated around USD 42.9 billion in revenue, with a year-on-year increase of 3.1% and a net profit margin of 15.0%. The company's ICT infrastructure business contributed USD 23.05 billion, its consumer business USD 14.3 billion, its cloud business USD 3.3 billion, its digital power business USD 3.3 billion, and its intelligent automotive solution (IAS) business USD 137.8 million.

"I'd like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support," said Sabrina Meng, Huawei's Rotating Chairwoman. "I'd also like to thank the entire Huawei team for its solidarity and dedication. Huawei has been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, focusing on creating value for our customers and partners. In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business achieved growth. Our digital power and cloud businesses both experienced strong growth, and our new components for intelligent connected vehicles continue to gain competitiveness."

In the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA), Huawei continues contributing to the regional digital transformation goals, developing the ICT ecosystems and providing advanced products and solutions for carriers, enterprise markets, cloud, digital power, and consumers. With its industry-leading innovations, Huawei continues to push the deployment of 5G and has already introduced 5.5G to the region in collaboration with multiple regional carriers.

Huawei has also expanded and advanced its cloud business by opening new cloud regions in ME&CA as well as growing its digital power business, helping facilitate carriers' shift from energy consumers to energy producers and enablers and aligning with government carbon emissions reduction objectives.

Further, Huawei has also been keen to push the boundaries in the talent ecosystem through its successful CSR programs, such as Huawei ICT Academy, Seeds for the Future, ICT Competition, and much more. In the Middle East and Central Asia, there are 240 Huawei ICT Academies. Huawei has trained over 200,000 ICT talents and is committed to achieving more in collaboration with its partners, while over 46,000 people have obtained Huawei certification.

