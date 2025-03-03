Alriyadh: Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia and Jahez Group have announced a new strategic partnership, marked by the successful integration of "Jahez," "Blu STORE," and "PIK" applications into HUAWEI AppGallery. This collaboration aims to expand digital services and enhance the user experience for millions of customers across the Kingdom.

Both companies demonstrate their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the Saudi market. Mr. Keith Li, Vice President of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia said: “We are expanding the range of applications available on HUAWEI AppGallery to create a dynamic ecosystem for our end-users. By integrating Jahez Group’s leading apps, we enhance the user experience, ensure seamless access to essential services, and reinforce our dedication to innovation in Saudi Arabia.”

The integration introduces three distinctive apps to Huawei users. Jahez, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading food delivery platforms, connects merchants, customers, and delivery partners through a seamless experience. PIK offers quick-commerce services, providing a wide variety of products ranging from fashion to electronics. Blu Store, the official merchandise hub for Al Hilal Club, remains one of the favorites among Saudi sports fans. This collaboration ensures users enjoy greater convenience and an enriched digital experience tailored to their needs.

Eng. Ghassab Bin Mandeel, Chief Executive Officer of Jahez Group, underscored the importance of this partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Huawei opens an exciting chapter for Jahez Group. By integrating our apps onto the HUAWEI AppGallery, we broaden our reach and enhance the quality of services we provide to our users. This milestone solidifies our shared vision of driving digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.”

This milestone delivers wide-reaching benefits to end users and the business community. Jahez Group significantly expands its user base, while Huawei users gain access to essential, locally relevant applications that improve their daily lives. Additionally, this partnership highlights the potential of technology-driven collaborations to drive innovation and growth within Saudi Arabia’s thriving digital economy.

Huawei and Jahez showcase a shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to advance digital services across the Kingdom. This achievement sets the foundation for future collaborations, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and driving the nation’s leadership in the digital space.

About Huawei:

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three business groups, providing a range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio, monitors, smart screens, IOT and others.

In Jan 2023, Brand Finance reveals Global 500 2022 list of the world’s most valuable brands, Huawei ranks No. 31, Huawei’s brand value is US$44.3 billion.

In 2023, our total R&D spending reached more than USD 23 billion, representing 23.4% of Huawei’s total revenue. The total R&D investment over the last decade now exceeds USD 154 billion.

About Jahez Group:

Jahez Group is an innovative Saudi business that uses disruptive technology to improve delivery experiences. As of March 31, 2021, it connects over 8 million customers with more than 12,000 merchant branches and 34,000 delivery partners across 47 cities in Saudi Arabia.

Since its founding in 2016, Jahez has achieved significant growth, holding a 28% market share by February 2021. The platform has facilitated over 68 million orders, with 36 million delivered in the first nine months of 2021.

Jahez was also listed on Nomu with a market capitalization of $2.4 billion, reinforcing its position as a leading delivery plat ( Jahez transferred to the main market TASI as of December 2024)