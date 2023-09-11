Dubai, UAE – AI is booming, sustainable development ambitions are growing, and governments across the Gulf are increasingly harnessing technology in their education systems to improve learning outcomes and more. From virtual reality to data, visionary education leaders, teachers, students and parents are facing greater opportunities – and bigger challenges – than ever before.

The ‘HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship’ will enable leaders to build the skills, network and experience to implement their technology visions in live education settings. Together, the fellows will work with research specialists to explore strategic approaches, latest research, and best practice in education technology solutions.

The five-month fellowship programme will include an academy held in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, supported by interactive online study. Following the programme, the fellows will become part of an alumni network where peers foster connections, exchange insights and keep ahead of future technologies.

The programme has three parts: education technology research, policy, and leadership. Fellows will create a prototype of an education technology solution to a specific challenge in their education system with the support of expert coaches. They will also discuss how to scale solutions for the best outcomes for educators and learners.

A competitive admissions process for the fellowship is now open, closing 13 October 2023. The programme for the selected fellows from the Gulf countries will begin at the end of the year. Scholarships are available to cover the full cost of tuition fees for the programme for exceptional applicants.

Jane Mann, Managing Director of Cambridge Partnership for Education, part of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: “We are looking for innovative leaders ready to drive remarkable change in teaching and learning. Together, we will match the potential of technology with evidence-based, practical approaches that can transform what happens inside and outside the classroom.”

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader – HP, said: “It is vital we bring leaders together to take a long-term view towards fast-developing technologies. The fellows will join a global network, sharing knowledge and trends on technology today, tomorrow, and beyond, and embracing developments to improve education so that every learner can reach their goals.”

Leaders can apply for the HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship here: edtechfellowship.cambridge.org/gulf

