Dubai, UAE: Tradeling, MENA’s largest Business-to-Business eMarketplace focused on connecting international sellers with local demand is working on shaping the B2B trade in MENA by building a digital ecosystem, beautifully designed and simple to use. Through its technology, holistic ecosystem, seamless and comprehensive logistics solutions, financial facilities and credit terms, and talented team members, Tradeling enables cross-border trade between the Middle East and the world, supporting SMEs in their business growth, reinventing B2B procurement, and empowering entrepreneurs across the region.

Tradeling is driven by the purpose that everything they do, they do because they believe the future of trade is digital and that the future is now. They give their users what they never thought they needed through the business verticals Tradeling.com, Tradeling Pro, and edukaan. Together as a group, they offer wholesale sourcing solutions for every type of business. with Tradeling.com being the main marketplace for SMEs and is the leading business-to-business digital marketplace in the Middle East. The company connects local businesses with wholesale suppliers from around the world, offering the opportunity to reduce their margins, whilst international sellers can rely on Tradeling to expand their reach and easily enter the Middle East market without setting a foot in the region. Furthermore, Tradeling Pro offers customised procurement for large corporates and bigger teams through its all-in-one procurement platform and credit facilities offered to these organisations, and lastly, edukaan, a platform created for Micro-businesses that provides an easy and simple app for wholesale, specifically supporting shops, baqalas, salons, and pharmacies.

Through its reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing digitised logistics and financing solutions, Tradeling connects global suppliers with MENA-based demand, leveraging advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and create economic value in addition to mitigating risks. This enables buyers to find the right products and materials as well as engage with new suppliers and Middle Eastern buyers. Furthermore, Tradeling helps in negotiating prices and delivering end-to-end services for business-to-business trade engagement.

February 2022 marked two years of being the main search and sourcing tool for business buyers across the region. From its inception, Tradeling has seen exponential revenue growth of more than 35% month on month and has increased its product selection to over 1 million.. Today, Tradeling has over 150,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 55 countries and has seen a notable 70,000 requests for quotations and inquiries.

The past two years have seen Tradeling partner with over 20 like-minded entities and trade associations around the world, reinforcing Tradeling’s offering to successfully connect global suppliers with MENA-based demand. Its dominance has been a result of Tradeling’s non-stop advances that leverage the latest technology to optimise the supply chain and create economic value in addition to mitigating risks.

Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer at Tradeling, said: “We give our users what they never thought they needed and this has been the backbone of our rapid success. The future of trade is digital and we are continuing to grow our team and expand our digital ecosystem in the most user-friendly and convenient manner by enabling businesses around the world to trade through a single, seamless and reliable digital platform.”

As Tradeling ventures into its third year, it boasts a growing team of over 230 tech and business enthusiasts that is set to reach 450 people by the end of 2022 as it expands to Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This expansion will continue to see Tradeling support MENA-based buyers to find the right products and materials, engage with new suppliers, and deliver end-to-end services for business-to-business trade engagement.

Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. The employees are driven by the purpose that everything they do, they do because the future of Trade is digital and the future is also now. The way they have and will continue to shape the future is by growing its beautifully designed and simple to use holistic digital ecosystem.

