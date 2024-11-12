Dubai, UAE — The UAE's real estate sector is about to experience a major shift with the upcoming launch of housez.ae, a new property search platform designed to offer a smoother, more efficient, and highly personalized experience for buyers, renters, and brokers. Scheduled for launch in Q1 2025, housez.ae is led by CEO Wassem Hassan and Co-founder Ahmad Turki, who bring a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the platform’s development.

Transforming Property Search with AI-Powered Technology

At the heart of housez.ae’s innovation is its AI-powered search engine, which uses intelligent algorithms to understand user preferences, making the search experience faster and more intuitive. By tailoring results based on individual needs, housez.ae aims to help users find the right property effortlessly. This AI-driven approach, combined with a streamlined interface, ensures that users can navigate property options in a way that feels natural, saving them time and delivering results that truly match their requirements.

What Makes Housez.ae Unique

AI-Driven Search Technology: Housez.ae is building an advanced AI framework to provide users with personalized property recommendations, simplifying the search experience by aligning listings with specific preferences and interests.

User-Centric Design: Every feature on housez.ae is designed to offer a seamless user experience, from initial search to finding detailed property insights.

Experienced Leadership and Strategic Vision: With a dedicated team and an ambitious growth plan, housez.ae is positioned to set new standards for user satisfaction and efficiency in the UAE property market.

Message from the Founders

CEO Wassem Hassan shared his vision for housez.ae, stating:

"Our goal with housez.ae is to transform the way people approach property searches in the UAE. By leveraging AI and understanding our users' needs, we’re creating a platform that makes finding the perfect property simpler and more intuitive."

Co-founder Ahmad Turki added:

"Housez.ae isn’t just about listings; it’s about providing a user-friendly journey through one of the most important decisions in life. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, we’re building a trusted and intelligent platform for all our users."

A New Standard in Property Search

As housez.ae prepares to launch, it is setting its sights on delivering a powerful and reliable experience that meets the demands of the fast-paced UAE market. With a target of achieving 1,000 new listings per day, housez.ae is ready to make an immediate impact, bringing a fresh perspective and a high level of professionalism to the property search experience.

For more information, visit housez.ae.