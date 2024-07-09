Offering a diverse collection of titles in multiple languages

Sharjah: In their ongoing endeavour to connect local and global communities to diverse knowledge sources, House of Wisdom (HoW), Sharjah’s futuristic library, launched a second Wisdom Vault at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre. Part of HoW’s recent efforts to unveil a new phase of libraries across Sharjah to bring books to a wider cross-section audience, the new vault features a collection of rare and high-value publications and resources in archaeology, space, tourism, Egyptology, and other fields, catering to Mleiha’s visitors, archaeologists and travel enthusiasts.

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated this phase, in the presence of HoW Executive Director Marwa Al Aqroubi. The initiative, launched last year, aims to create a smart and digitally empowered platform where readers could borrow and return books at several specialised libraries affiliated with Shurooq destinations connected to HoW. Members of HoW can also browse eBooks and borrow and return books easily across the destinations.

Commenting on the launch, HE Ahmed Al Qaseer said: "This initiative demonstrates our dedication to advancing Sharjah's vision of cultivating a future generation empowered with scientific and intellectual prowess. The Wisdom Vault here at Mleiha Archaeological Centre exemplifies the idea of integrated tourist and social destinations, providing diverse opportunities for learning, knowledge, and engaging in enriching and enjoyable experiences all in one location."

This new Wisdom Vault will allow readers to access a diverse collection of titles in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Malayalam, Tamil, Chinese, and Braille. These books are a valuable addition to the Centre’s artefacts from the Stone, Bronze, and Iron Ages, as well as items from the pre-Islamic and successive Islamic periods. The collection also encompasses topics such as astronomy, Egyptology, culture, literature, and a variety of stories and illustrated books for children.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, stated: “The inauguration of the Wisdom Vault at Mleiha Archaeological Centre takes our mission to foster knowledge and culture throughout the emirate further. This initiative offers visitors a curated selection of books and resources at historical, cultural, artistic, and tourist sites, aligning with each location's spirit and interests. It provides a profound and comprehensive experience of both tangible and intangible heritage, showcasing Sharjah's unique identity and enduring cultural legacy.”

Last year, HoW launched the 1st phase of this project at the Maraya Art Centre, featuring a specialised library for art and creativity enthusiasts. The 3rd phase is set to launch in the Heart of Sharjah early next year, highlighting our belief in libraries' crucial role in community culture and knowledge sharing.