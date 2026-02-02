Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Horizon, a leading Saudi company in business solutions, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Swedish company Northgate. The agreement aims to support and enable Swedish and Nordic companies seeking to enter the Saudi market, enhancing the flow of foreign direct investments in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The agreement focuses on providing an integrated model that not only facilitates market entry but also extends to building long-term partnerships, ensuring reliable local implementation, and offering strategic, operational, and legal solutions that contribute to sustainable business growth in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Horizon, and Bilal Nasser, Co-Founder of Northgate and Head of MENA region, in the presence of Simon Brännstrom, Co-Founder of Northgate and Head of the Nordic Region.

Abdulrahman Sharbatly stated: “This agreement is part of Horizon’s strategy to enhance the Saudi market’s attractiveness for high-value investments. Our partnership with Northgate reflects our commitment to acting as an effective bridge connecting global investments with the Saudi market through a comprehensive ecosystem that enables international companies to enter the market efficiently and sustainably, based on a deep understanding of the local environment. This approach contributes to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and creating long-term economic value.”

Sharbatly added that economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Sweden are witnessing rapid growth and increasing cooperation across key sectors, including green transformation, innovation, healthcare, logistics, and smart manufacturing. He emphasized that the Saudi market has become a preferred destination for Swedish companies, thanks to growing confidence in the business environment and economic reforms. “This partnership represents a practical tool to transform joint opportunities into sustainable projects with added value for both sides,” he noted.

He also highlighted: On a personal note, we were truly pleased to see the Horizon logo featured on FC Stockholm’s jersey. It was a genuine and appreciated gesture that symbolized the positive spirit and early momentum of our relationship. While not a formal sponsorship, the presence of the logo reflects shared values, mutual respect, and a strong foundation.

Bilal Nasser emphasized: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in supporting Swedish and Nordic companies in their expansion within the Kingdom. Northgate, in cooperation with Horizon, will provide practical solutions starting from market entry through to growth, ensuring full regulatory compliance and building trusted local partnerships that enhance success and sustainability.”

Simon Brännström added: “The Saudi market is undergoing profound economic transformation, creating significant opportunities for Nordic companies. What truly enables success, however, is strong local execution and trusted institutional relationships. Working closely with Abdulrahman and Khaled, and through Horizon’s deep roots in the local ecosystem and long-standing relationships across both the public and private sectors, opportunity is turned into action. This reflects our shared commitment to building genuine, long-term economic bridges between Saudi Arabia and the Nordic region.”

He further explained that Northgate’s services under this agreement include business establishment, licensing and permits, partnership building, corporate structuring, market entry strategies, legal compliance, and connecting investors with a wide network of reliable local partners, ensuring smooth and regulation-compliant implementation.

About Horizon:

Horizon Group is a leading Saudi investment company and part of an integrated economic ecosystem headquartered in the Kingdom. Led by Khaled and Abdulrahman Sharbatly, Horizon focuses on strategic partnerships and high-value investments in sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, collaborating with global leading companies. Horizon has strong alliances with major entities such as Al Nahla Group and Samaco, enhancing its capacity to execute large-scale projects efficiently and according to the highest international standards, particularly in tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology, creating sustainable economic value and long-term partnerships.

About Northgate:

Northgate is a comprehensive gateway for Nordic companies entering the Saudi market, providing end-to-end investment support from entry to growth, fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives. Its services include business setup, licensing, strategic partnership building, corporate structuring, market entry strategies, legal compliance, and risk management. Northgate leverages a strong network of trusted local partners in the Kingdom, ensuring smooth, sustainable implementation and maximizing the success of companies in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic business environment.

For more information, please visit:

https://horizonsetup.com

https://www.northgatesolution.com