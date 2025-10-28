Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon English School (HES), one of Dubai’s most established and home-grown British curriculum primary schools, is proud to announce two significant leadership appointments that mark an exciting milestone in the school’s growth journey.

Nick Hart, current Principal of Horizon English School Jumeirah, will take on the role of Principal at the new Horizon English School Town Square campus, opening in August 2027. Stepping in to his shoes at Horizon English School Jumeirah will be Martin Cole, Horizon’s long-serving Deputy Headteacher, who has been part of the school community since 2016.

Both leaders bring years of experience at Horizon, having worked closely with children, families and staff throughout their careers. Their deep understanding of the school’s ethos, which places a strong focus on care, inclusivity and high-quality learning, ensures this transition feels natural, positive and reassuring for the entire Horizon community. The strength of the relationships they have built over the years reflects the warmth and spirit that make Horizon such a trusted school for families.

Bringing over 20 years of experience leading ambitious and innovative schools, Nick Hart became Horizon’s Principal in 2023 with a clear focus on helping every child flourish. Recognised for strengthening academic outcomes, driving curriculum innovation and nurturing a strong culture of wellbeing that has led to one of the highest teacher-retention rates in the region, he combines a deep understanding of Horizon’s ethos with expertise gained as a former executive headteacher in the UK. Having completed a Master’s in International Educational Leadership at UCL and author of two books on school culture and impact, Nick is well placed to lead the new Town Square campus and reflect the values, innovation and high standards Horizon families know and trust.

Commenting on his new role as Principal of Horizon English School Town Square, Nick Hart said: “Leading Horizon English School has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The warmth of the community, the dedication of our staff and the energy of our students make it a truly special place to learn and work. As I take on the role of Principal at Horizon English School Town Square, my goal is to create a school that feels familiar to our families from day one, offering the same sense of belonging, high standards and vibrant learning environment that Horizon is known for.”

Martin Cole began his teaching career in the UK in 2012 and joined Horizon English School Jumeirah in 2016 as a class teacher where he quickly distinguished himself as a capable and forward-thinking educator. Rising through the leadership ranks, he was appointed Assistant Headteacher and played a key role in the school’s achievement of a KHDA ‘Outstanding’ rating in 2019. Since his appointment as Deputy Headteacher in 2022, Martin has led teaching and learning across all year groups, driving academic rigour, innovative practice, and teacher’s professional development. Holding a Master’s-level qualification in Educational Leadership, he leads with a human-centred philosophy, empowering teachers, inspiring students and enriching a learning environment where clarity, confidence, and purpose thrive.

“Horizon has been my professional home for many years,” said Martin Cole. “I have had the joy of seeing so many children grow into confident, curious learners here, supported by an amazing team of teachers and staff. I am thrilled to take on the role of Principal of Horizon English School and to continue building on the strong foundation we already have, from excellent academics and co-curricular life to the warmth and inclusivity that makes Horizon so unique.”

The leadership changes will come into effect in Term 3 marking a new chapter for Horizon’s Jumeirah campus as it continues its tradition of excellence and prepares to extend its legacy to the Town Square community.

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director – UAE Schools for Cognita Middle East, said: “We are hugely excited about this next chapter in Horizon’s history, as we expand and take forward the outstanding education and quality that has been associated with Horizon English School for 35 years to another community within Dubai.

Nick Hart’s leadership and understanding of the Horizon culture will be invaluable as he establishes the Town Square school and Martin Cole’s experience and strong connection with HES as a leader for over 10 years there, will mean students, families and staff can look forward to a smooth transition.”

Ian Wallace, Director of Education, Cognita Middle East, added: “At Cognita, Horizon English School holds a special place in our hearts. Having previously served as Principal, and prior to that, with our CEO, David Baldwin having also led the school, we are deeply invested in its future. With Nick Hart and Martin Cole at the helm, guiding both campuses with purpose and care, we’re confident the school will continue to flourish - ensuring every child continues to thrive within a truly connected community.”

This leadership transition reflects Horizon’s focus on building on its long-standing reputation for high-quality British curriculum education, while preparing for the opening of Horizon English School Town Square in 2027. Both campuses will continue to uphold the school’s 35-year legacy of warmth and community-centred learning that empowers every child to feel known, supported and inspired to flourish.

For more information about Horizon English School Jumeirah, families can visit https://horizonschooldubai.com/. To register interest in Horizon English School Town Square, please visit https://horizontownsquare.com/.

About Horizon English School Town Square

Horizon English School Town Square is non-selective, private all-through school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to students aged 3 to 18. Opening in the 2027–2028 academic year, the school builds on Horizon’s 35-year legacy of academic excellence and inclusive education.

Designed to nurture confident, compassionate learners, the campus will provide world-class facilities, a rich curriculum, and outstanding learning opportunities across academics, sport, STEM, the arts, and beyond. As part of the Horizon English School family, the Town Square campus is united by a shared ethos of belonging, curiosity, and community, empowering every student to thrive.

About Horizon English School Jumeirah

Horizon English School Jumeirah is a non-selective, private primary school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to children aged between 3-11 years. Rated KHDA ‘Outstanding’, the school has been offering academic excellence for more than 35 years. Horizon English School strives to nurture independent learners and critical thinkers, with the skills to form lasting relationships with others and the ability to manage themselves in any situation. STEM, music, sport, performance, art and design, all have an integral part to play in the school’s curriculum, providing outstanding learning opportunities for each and every student in its care.

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 21 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 100,000 students and 22,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.