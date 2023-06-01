Riyadh: – HOPSCOTCH Groupe, a leading communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence, and Events, expands its presence with the launch of a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To mark its Saudi debut, HOPSCOTCH Saudi, has taken part in Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) from May 28th to May 30th May.

This strategic move reflects HOPSCOTCH’s ongoing growth and market influence, as well as its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for its high-quality services in Saudi Arabia, in support of Saudi Vision 2030. With this expansion, HOPSCOTCH’s integrated international network now spans 37 offices across 5 continents, positioning the company’s capacity to engage and support clients on a global scale.

His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, graced the opening of Hopscotch Saudi office and expressed his warm welcome for the launch. He stated, “We are thrilled to witness the official launch of HOPSCOTCH Groupe, a leading French-based Global PR, in Saudi Arabia. We strongly believe that Hopscotch’s presence in the region will further strengthen the successful cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia, while actively supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The French-Saudi cooperation is diverse, offering great opportunities for French companies, especially in the areas of sustainable cities, energy, healthcare, education, digital economy, hospitality, and tourism sectors”.

“The expansion of HOPSCOTCH is in line with our strategy of providing the most creative and innovative communications solutions. The opening of our Riyadh office represents a significant milestone for our Group as we continue to expand our network and influence in the region. As part of our commitment to support Vision 2030, we have been operating in the Middle East, collaborating with high-end clients in Saudi and the GCC on a number of projects.” states Frédéric Bedin, Managing Director and President of the Management Board of Hopscotch Groupe.

As part of HOPSCOTCH’s operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has actively participated in the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo (SEA). This global event brought together professionals from around the world in the fields of entertainment and attraction under one roof, creating a unique global experience for like-minded individuals.

Pierrick Moizan, Hopscotch’s Middle East Director, expressed “The establishment of our new Riyadh office provides us with the opportunity to further support our clients in Saudi and the GCC, enabling their visibility and reputation through fresh, innovative, and tailored communication strategies. As we support our clients in their international growth, we had the pleasure of participating in the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo (SEA). I greatly enjoyed contributing to various influential panels, sharing Hopscotch’s best practices and success stories with industry peers.”

Marie-Laure Boulot de Vomecourt, has been appointed as Managing Director of Hopscotch Entertainment and Communication. Marie has over 20 years of experience in both France and Saudi Arabia.

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? “Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services. HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille, in Marseille and internationally more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services… Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand “Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: Alizeum, heaven, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam. HOPSCOTCH today has an integrated international network, with 37 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2022 the group represents a turnover of €246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million.