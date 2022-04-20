After the successful inauguration of the brand in Oman, MHD ACERE’s latest automotive brand addition, Hongqi, is now launching its first promotional offer. The offer entitled "The joy of giving" is inspired by the spirit of the Holy Month that encourages generosity and doing good.

“Befitting benefits” await customers who purchase one of the four luxury models offered by Hongqi in Oman. The offer includes a seven-year warranty for unlimited kilometers, seven years of roadside assistance. The service package is for 2 Year / 65,000 Kilometers. In addition, each customer will receive a free car registration for the first year, one year of free insurance coverage for Oman and UAE, and a brand new Apple iPhone 13. This offer is valid from the 10th of April to 9th of June, 2022.

The Ramadan offer applies when buying any of the four exquisite Hongqi sedans such as the H5 and H9, or SUVs like the HS5 and HS7. The H5 is an extraordinary compact executive car, with exquisite and advanced appearance, perfect configuration and powerful performance. The exterior and interior in this car collaborate to provide the ultimate luxury experience, featuring a stylish silhouette adorned with 'Wing of Hongqi' greeting light, and the panoramic sunroof which offers an inspiration from nature into your private space. This model offers thrilling performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 Km/h in 9.7 seconds only, enabled by the brilliant 196 HP and 320 Nm maximum torque producing 1.8 L Turbo engine.

Another stunning sedan model from Hongqi is the H9. This astonishing vehicle combines powerful driving force, powerful start, and perfect handling.

The H9 model boasts a new design concept called "oriental artistic conception". It combines different design elements and details, creating an impressive traditional atmosphere. This beautifully contrasts with the high-tech features such as the full LCD (liquid crystal display) instrument clusters and large center console screen lending futuristic sense along with the 12-inch head-up display (HUD) and video-streaming rearview mirror, seats with heating and massage, wireless charging, and many more.

In the SUV category, Hongqi HS5 tries to define a sense of luxury that corresponds with aesthetic interests of consumers. This AWD runs on a 2.0 L Turbocharged direct injection gasoline engine, perfectly balanced power, fuel consumption and emissions and exerting a maximum of 340 Nm of torque. Along with its dynamic exterior, the Hongqi HS5 greets the driver with the unique Red Flag wings like an eagle spreading its wings. The anterior is extremely comfortable with all means of luxury including premium leather and great dashboard details.

The other SUV model, HS7 brings the exclusive off-road mode for the fun of conquest, constant breakthroughs with professional off-road performance powered by the TCS all-wheel power control technology exclusively customized by Bosch. It is equipped with the new generation of 8-speed AMT for comfortable driving experience and excellent fuel economy. The anterior of the HS7 comes with a BOSE 5.1 surround audio system, and double 10.1-inch HD touch displays fitted on seats covered with world-class Nappa leather, which harmonizes with the solid wood decoration, a flagship luxury space is presented to you.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE – the exclusive distributors of Hongqi vehicles in Oman opines: “We are excited to witness the growing interest in Hongqi as a luxury brand in the region. Hongqi vehicles deliver optimum class and high performance at an incredibly reasonable price. At MHD ACERE, we make sure that our customers get the best experience and after sale service, when they choose Hongqi”.

For further details on Hongqi’s Ramadan offer and different Hongqi models, visit the Hongqi showroom in Azaiba.

