Jeddah: The Universal Premium Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT Premium), the exclusive dealer of Hongqi in Saudi Arabia, announced that Hongqi KSA has entered into a partnership agreement with Ettifaq Football Club whereby Hongqi will be the official sponsor of Ettifaq Club’s first team for two seasons “ 2024-2025”.

Executed by Mr. Jason Blane, General Manager of Hongqi KSA and Mr. Faisal Al Ghamdi on behalf of Ettifaq Club, the partnership agreement provides that Hongqi KSA will be the official sponsor of Ettifaq football team . As a result, Hongqi will be widely present at stadiums during all football matches played by Ettifaq Club’s first team and be visible across the kingdom, GCC countries and Arab World .

In addition, Hongqi’s logo will be printed on Etiifaq’s shirts, and the club’s superstars will be driving Hongqi H9, along with a selection of New Ousado, and HS5 during the period of sponsorship.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Jason Blane , General Manager of Hongqi , said “ We are delighted to have connected Hongqi with Ettifaq Club who are one of the oldest and most important football clubs in Saudi Arabia. The addition of key players this season made the partnership even more appealing for us, and this will definitely contribute to enhancing our role and presence in the Saudi market”.

Mr. Blane emphasized that: “ As our partnership with Ettifaq grows, and with the current exposure of the Saudi Pro League, it goes far beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia. We are looking forward to bringing the fans closer to our brand and showcasing some new and very exciting products.

In the meantime , Mr. Faisal Al Ghamdi, Marketing and Media Manager at Ettifaq FC, expressed his pleasure that Hongqi brand will be the official sponsor of the first team of Ettifaq FC for two seasons, noting that Hongqi’s logo will be printed on the top chest of the shirts of “ Knight of Dahma” and the club will have unique privileges in return.

Mr.Al Ghamdi said “ We are delighted with the partnership with Hongqi brand as an official sponsor , besides other eight sponsors which are : Aldyar Alarabiya, Kammilna, Taamini , Direct, Procare Hospital , Tempo, Qaed, and Berin”.

Mr. Al Ghamdi went on to say “ our success in winning these sponsorships is definitely attributed to the legacy and heritage of Ettifaq FC which have the most titles in Saudi Arabia , in addition its current market value and popularity. We do hope that these seasonal partnerships would be unique and different".

