DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will display its latest airside and landside solutions that can help support more sustainable airport operations at the Airport Show 2022 in Dubai.

As the aviation sector recovers, operators are placing a greater emphasis on enhancing commercial operations and driving sustainability. The International Air Travel Association (IATA) forecasts overall global traveler numbers to reach 4.0 billion in 2024, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.[1] Additionally, IATA and its member airlines have committed to net zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050.[2]

In response to these trends, Honeywell will showcase its airside system, Honeywell NAVITAS™, which improves aircraft turnaround times, optimizes uptime for airside operations, and decreases maintenance downtime by up to 25%. Honeywell will also feature its enterprise performance management solution, Honeywell Forge, to support landside operations. Honeywell Forge has the potential to help drive double-digit energy savings in buildings and shift from a reactive to a predictive maintenance schedule.

Philipose Jacob, general manager, Global Airports, Honeywell Building Technologies commented: “The aviation industry’s future path is focused on sustainable recovery. This will require airports to leverage digital technologies that can deliver on priorities of safety, sustainability and efficiency that can also adapt to provide the best experience for travelers and staff. Our technologies can help enhance indoor air quality and provide a seamless passenger experience, whilst supporting regional airports with integrated, safer, cyber-secure operations.”

Honeywell’s NAVITAS™ software suite is a collection of task-oriented systems that enable airports to more seamlessly digitize, visualize and automate everyday operations such as orchestrating an aircraft’s final approach, landing, taxi-in for arrivals, turnaround, pushback, taxi-out, line-up and take-off for departures.

NAVITAS modules on display will include:

Engineering Manager: Provides the airport or air traffic engineering team with a more comprehensive insight to communication aids, navigational aids, visual aids and weather aids.

Performance Manager: Creates a repository of all operational information of airport surfaces covering data originating from multiple sources to show metering and performance metrics of different areas like runways, taxiways, aprons and gates. Provides real-time dashboard supporting Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM).

Tower Manager: Features an Integrated Tower Working Position (ITWP) that incorporates unique elements, like strip-less ATC workflow automation tool, electronic flight strip, ground situation display, air situation display, airfield ground lighting and voice communication system, and others in a single display.

Lights Manager: Provides a more comfortable working environment for tower controllers and airfield technicians through a computerized control and monitoring system for airport lighting equipment, which is a distributed and scalable system that stands out due to its high-speed operation, redundancy, and easier integration with further subsystems.

Honeywell will also showcase the following solutions that further create efficiencies and savings:

Master Systems Integrator Capability: Highlights Honeywell’s large-scale, first- and third-party integration capabilities for airport-wide systems that can display self-service, e-gate and Flight Information Display System.

Healthy Terminals: Features frictionless access control and dashboards to monitor indoor air quality, body temperature screening, advanced video analytics for passenger flow and people counting.

Visit Honeywell at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 2-3, Stand 3110, at The Airport Show, May 17-19, 2022.

