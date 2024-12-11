DUBAI – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today introduced a new liquid flow sensing platform designed and developed to increase the accuracy of dosing liquid medications and improve the treatment process for patients.

With uses across multiple areas—from medical fluid management to wearable drug delivery and in vitro diagnostics—Honeywell’s new sensing solution has the potential to give clinicians back time in their day and enable patients to receive more personalized therapies so they can return home from the hospital sooner. The development of digital solutions that use advanced sensing capabilities to improve operations for the healthcare sector also supports Honeywell’s portfolio alignment to three powerful megatrends, including automation.

“Healthcare is facing tremendous challenges today with a stretched workforce and legacy equipment that requires frequent calibration and maintenance,” said Sarah Martin, President of Honeywell Sensing Solutions. “By creating digital technologies that can lighten the load for healthcare workers, we can help patients have a better treatment experience, reduce needed intervention with equipment and ultimately further move healthcare into the future.”

When administering medications to patients, many other technologies available today are prone to errors or need frequent intervention. For example, if a patient receiving intravenous (IV) treatment moves their arm or knocks into the machine, a clinician must often spend time readjusting the equipment so it can deliver the right amount of medication.

By using thermopile technology to calculate flow rate and integrating other sensing technologies into the platform, Honeywell’s new liquid flow platform enables healthcare equipment to maintain highly accurate medication flow without being susceptible to the movement errors that would otherwise require intervention. With Honeywell’s technology, patients can now receive consistent and more effective treatment, freeing up time for clinicians and helping reduce wasted medication, a concern for many costly drugs today.

Honeywell’s sensor continuously collects data to improve patient treatment efficiency by quickly detecting abnormal medication flow as well as any blockages preventing effective delivery of a drug. The sensing platform’s small footprint also allows for more compact equipment, freeing up space around the patient and providing a more portable solution that will be critical as the need for home care grows.

For more information on the liquid flow platform and Honeywell’s other sensing solutions for healthcare, please visit our website.

