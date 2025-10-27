Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HITEK AI, a pioneering leader in intelligent digital facility management solutions, part of the Farnek group of companies, is set to unveil its latest technology at the upcoming Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) CONFEX 2025 which opens tomorrow (Tuesday 28 October) at the JW Marriot in Dubai Marina.

Underscoring its market leading position in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, HITEK AI will occupy a prominent position on the exhibition floor at the event. The company’s technical experts will provide live demonstrations of its cutting-edge AI-powered technologies, which are designed to revolutionise how facilities are managed.

At this year’s event, HITEK AI will showcase its latest cleaning robots and present its advanced hologram technology. Participants at the event will be given the opportunity to experience firsthand how these innovations—alongside HITEK AI's solutions from digital employees to advanced analytics—are shaping the future of the FM sector by enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and security.

“MEFMA CONFEX is a critical platform for industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to connect and explore the future of facility management. HITEK AI's focus on AI-driven solutions aligns perfectly with the event’s theme of advancing FM excellence. We will be on hand to discuss the challenges faced by FM professionals and demonstrate how HITEK AI can elevate their operational strategies,” commented Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI.

Furthermore, highlighting her industry leadership, Aijaz will be a featured speaker, participating in a key panel discussion offering valuable insights into the latest innovation, market trends and the impact that the strategic implementation of AI will have on the region’s FM sector. Aijaz will also be offering expert advice to participants on technology and digital innovation in FM, during dedicated sessions at the show’s Consultation Hub on day two of the event.

As the Middle East region’s most anticipated event in the Facilities Management (FM) industry, MEFMA CONFEX 2025 serves as the premier platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation in the FM sector, bringing together FM professionals and decision-makers, from across the Middle East region.

Featuring both a conference and exhibition, the event will spotlight the latest advancements, solutions and best practices driving excellence in the regional FM sector. The CONFEX will also include the 4th edition of the prestigious MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2025, recognising outstanding contributions and achievements within the industry.

Building on the success of previous editions, this flagship gathering will bring together key stakeholders, organisations and thought leaders shaping the FM industry, offering valuable opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions, explore emerging trends, and contribute to the future of Facilities Management throughout the region and beyond.

HITEK AI can be found at stand numbers 13 and 14 in the exhibition area of the MEFMA CONFEX.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

Any FM Company would like to adapt the power of digitalization, can contact HITEK Services on info@hitek.ai

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.