Dubai, UAE – Today, Hitachi Energy achieved another milestone in extending its distribution automation offering with the launch of the Relion REF650 multi-application protection and control relay, specifically designed for medium-voltage power distribution grids. Enhanced flexibility, modularity, security, and a new, intuitive user interface make the REF650 uniquely suited for the evolving power quality requirements across utility and industrial operations.

With growing complexity and increased digitalization in the distribution grid, electrical substations must be managed with higher fidelity. System components like protection and control relays integrate critical data sources to operate distribution grids more autonomously and responsively.

“Increasingly, demands on the system are not only related to the delivery of energy but also in the smart adoption of new standards and technologies to make the system more resilient, interoperable, and efficient,” said Claus Vetter, Head of Automation and Communications Global Product Group (GPG) for Hitachi Energy. “Automation and intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) can now work seamlessly to reduce disturbances, maintain high reliability, and lower opex.”

Distribution operators no longer want technologies and products that only do one thing. Instead, they want solutions that work together as a modular, scalable, and intelligent platform across the network. They also want compliance with the latest standards and full interoperability across diverse equipment and power sources. The REF650 marks further innovation in Hitachi Energy’s record as a recognized leader in power automation and communication, delivering technology that serves more than 50 percent of global utilities.

REF650 offers significant new features and benefits for the protection and control of primary distribution systems in key areas:

Cost-efficiency: single-device modular design is ideal for long-term deployment with scalable and flexible features

Ease of use: new Human Machine Interface (HMI) touchscreen shows machine status and real-time voltage/current data while giving an operator interactive control

Performance and interoperability​: REF650 is certified to the latest industry standards (IEC 61850 Ed 2.1), with PCM600 3.1, compatible across vendors

Simplified engineering: streamlined configuration and parameterization allow for easier settings changes, simplifying testing and maintenance processes

Compact form factor: a smaller size significantly reduces the space needed for installation, especially in space-constrained environments

Sustainable, safe, and secure: provides increased uptime with modular, user-exchangeable hardware modules, and it supports extended operating temperature ranges and vibration classes

Enhanced after-sales service: can be reconfigured and extended with hardware modules, offering flexibility in incorporating late project or design changes

Hitachi Energy’s Grid Automation portfolio enables customers to manage the evolving demands of utility grids by delivering better visibility and scalable communications solutions for increased performance, safety, and cost efficiency. The company also delivers advanced services and digital capabilities, including integration of IT/OT, data analytics, and digitalization tools to make the entire grid system more sustainable, flexible, and secure.

